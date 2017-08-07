A culture of safety is not just smart, it’s smart business.

The EHS Daily Advisor® has announced the results of its OSHA Recordkeeping Standard and Electronic Submission Survey sponsored by Sphera, the world’s largest global provider of Operational Excellence software and information services. The survey, conducted in May and June of 2017, sheds light on how companies are faring in response to OSHA’s upcoming 1904 recordkeeping rule updates and what solutions are expected to help them with electronic submission.

79% of respondents either “somewhat” or “strongly” agree with OSHA’s belief that public disclosure of workplace injuries and illnesses will encourage employers to improve workplace safety.

47% of participants plan to leverage workplace injuries and illnesses information collected by OSHA from other peer firms for their own benchmarking purposes.

35% believe that technology will have a “substantial” impact on driving operational excellence in health and safety and helping businesses manage recordkeeping, reporting, and analytics initiatives.

53% of survey respondents expect to undertake, or have already undertaken, changes to the company’s safety governance model due to this rule update.

59% of participants deem web-based forms available from within the company network or Intranet to be a reasonable procedure for reporting work-related injuries and illnesses.

35% of participants deem a mobile application a reasonable procedure for reporting work-related injuries and illnesses.

Market response has confirmed the importance of record keeping and the growing relevancy of technology in providing an efficient platform for employees and contractors to report injuries and illnesses.

“A culture of safety is not just smart, it’s smart business,” said Paul Marushka, Sphera’s president and CEO. “Creating a true safety-reporting culture and providing workers with the tools and solutions they need to track, record, and report incidents and near-misses is one of the most powerful actions a company can take. The more data and information a company has, the better they can figure out where the next incident is most likely to occur.”

While the compliance deadline for electronic recordkeeping and reporting was recently delayed by OSHA until December 1, 2017, now is the time for companies to prepare for their new responsibilities under the rule.

