The Folio: 100 is comprised of the best and brightest minds in the magazine media industry today. From corporate catalysts to Industry Influences and C-Level visionaries, these honorees represent every sector: consumer, b2b, regional, enthusiast, association, and more.

Honorees include:



Jenna Fitch – Informa

Haj Carr – TrueLine Publishing

Keith E. Crain – Crain Communications Inc.

Kim Kelleher – Conde Nast

Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin – TheSkimm

David Pecker – American Media

View the complete list of Folio: 100 Honorees

"The Folio: 100 list recognizes people for the tangible impact they’ve had in their jobs, on their companies and brands, or on the industry at large,” said Folio: Vice President of Content Tony Silber. “Although the Folio: 100 is truly an elite group of people, in a larger sense it reflects the innovation and commitment and excellence of tens of thousands of other magazine media professionals."

The Folio: Show is the magazine media industry’s largest conference, bringing together content creators and partners in a one of a kind collaborative environment. The program is designed to inspire innovations in content creation, marketing, sales, events, ad ops and more.

