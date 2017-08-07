Just Announced: Folio: 100 Award Honorees to be Celebrated at The Folio: Show, October 9 in New York City

Share Article

The magazine media industry’s largest conference will also spotlight this year’s recipients of the annual Folio: 100 Awards. Honorees will be recognized during a networking reception on October 9, 2017.

Norwalk, CT (PRWEB)

The Folio: 100 is comprised of the best and brightest minds in the magazine media industry today. From corporate catalysts to Industry Influences and C-Level visionaries, these honorees represent every sector: consumer, b2b, regional, enthusiast, association, and more.

Honorees include:

  • Jenna Fitch – Informa
  • Haj Carr – TrueLine Publishing
  • Keith E. Crain – Crain Communications Inc.
  • Kim Kelleher – Conde Nast
  • Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin – TheSkimm
  • David Pecker – American Media

View the complete list of Folio: 100 Honorees

"The Folio: 100 list recognizes people for the tangible impact they’ve had in their jobs, on their companies and brands, or on the industry at large,” said Folio: Vice President of Content Tony Silber. “Although the Folio: 100 is truly an elite group of people, in a larger sense it reflects the innovation and commitment and excellence of tens of thousands of other magazine media professionals."

The Folio: Show is the magazine media industry’s largest conference, bringing together content creators and partners in a one of a kind collaborative environment. The program is designed to inspire innovations in content creation, marketing, sales, events, ad ops and more.

Access to the Folio: 100 Networking Reception is included in the Full Conference or Two Day Folio: Show passes. Awards-only individual tickets are also available.

For questions about attending the Folio: 100 Awards or The Folio: Show, please visit http://www.FolioShow.com or contact Jessica Coonan at jcoonan(at)accessintel(dot)com or 203-899-8436.

To reserve a congratulatory ad in the special Folio: 100 October Issue of Folio: Magazine, or to learn about sponsorship of the live Awards Reception at The Folio: Show, contact Tania Babiuk at tbabiuk(at)accessintel(dot)com or 203-899-8498.

About Folio:
Folio: is a multi-channel resource for the magazine and online media industry. Our primary mission is to help media companies generate revenue and increase audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.FolioMag.com.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Jessica Coonan
Folio:
+1 203-899-8436
Email >
@foliomag
since: 03/2009
Follow >
FOLIO:
Like >
Follow us on
Visit website