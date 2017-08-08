There is no reason for women to continue to suffer some of the unpleasant side effects of menopause, and this procedure, which takes only a few minutes during an office visit, has truly given many women their lives back.

Maria Sophocles, MD, FACOG, NCMP, of Women’s Healthcare of Princeton, was selected to present an abstract on the MonaLisa Touch® Procedure at the International Society for the Study of Vulvovaginal Disease (ISSVD)’s XXIVth World Congress, taking place September 13-15 in Mendoza, Argentina.

Dr. Sophocles was one of the first doctors in the United States to be trained in the MonaLisa Touch procedure, a laser system developed in Italy to treat vaginal dryness and other female sexual dysfunction issues associated with aging and menopause. There are approximately 30 million menopausal women in the U.S., half of whom are symptomatic.

As a Certified Menopause Practitioner, Dr. Sophocles is a sought-after speaker at national and international conferences. She has performed hundreds of procedures at her medical practice, Women’s Healthcare of Princeton, N.J.

The MonaLisa Touch is a laser that provides light energy to vaginal walls, creating hundreds of microscopic “pin pricks” that are painless, but stimulate a healing response leading to new collagen production, as well as increased moisture and tissue elasticity. There is no discomfort, no downtime and there are no side effects from the procedure. The MonaLisa Touch Procedure has also been used to treat lower urinary tract symptoms such as urgency and frequency of urination and incontinence, as well as vulvar disorders such as lichen sclerosis.

“I am honored to have been selected to present this crucial information to such an esteemed global society of experts in women’s vulvovaginal health,” said Dr. Sophocles. “There is no reason for women to continue to suffer some of the unpleasant side effects of menopause, and this procedure, which takes only a few minutes during an office visit, has truly given many women their lives back and allowed them to resume normal, healthy, physical relationships that would otherwise be painful or impossible. Having a non-invasive, nonhormonal option to treat genitourinary symptoms of menopause, I find this technology particularly applicable for breast cancer patients, who often cannot or will not use vaginal estrogen. The CO2 vaginal laser offers these women a treatment option which provides symptom relief that was previously not available to them.”

About the International Society for the Study of Vulvovaginal Disease (ISSVD):

The ISSVD was created to promote international communication among gynecologists, pathologists, dermatologists and other disciplines; to establish international agreement on terminology of vulvovaginal diseases; and to promote clinical investigation, research and dissemination of knowledge in the field.

About Women’s Healthcare of Princeton:

Women’s Healthcare of Princeton, led by Maria Sophocles, MD, FACOG, NCMP, provides a variety of gynecological services to patients of all ages, with a particular focus on menopausal management. For more information, please visit their website at http://www.princetongyn.com/ or call (609)-430-1900.