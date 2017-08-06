Today New Nautical Coatings, Inc., a family owned and operated specialty coatings developer, announced an apprentice program designed to transition post-MBA graduates into permanent management roles in the company. The program offers capable, self-driven individuals the opportunity to acquire and develop management and leadership skills necessary to succeed in driving small to mid-tier business. The first phase of the newly developed apprentice program, dubbed the A2C Program, engages qualified individuals working exclusively with the chief operating officer to deal with day-to-day details of each department in the company, such as, manufacturing, operations, sales and marketing, product development, human resources and regulatory compliance.

“New Nautical Coatings’ new apprentice program is a forward-thinking way of coaching and transitioning employees into meaningful roles within the growing portfolio of New Nautical Coatings brands,” said Mike Detmer, New Nautical Coating, Inc.’s COO. “Our new apprenticeship program gives post-MBA graduates the opportunity to join a talented pool of professionals and leaders in the specialty coatings industry,” Detmer added.

In addition to the A2C Program, New Nautical Coatings, Inc. plans to add apprenticeship programs to key functional areas of the enterprise as it expands its Sea Hawk, Hawk Epoxy and Captain Jack’s brands of marine coatings and private label product offerings.

New Nautical Coatings, Inc. develops and manufactures unique products to provide professional applicators and end-users with the highest quality, specialty coating solutions for protecting and enhancing specific surfaces. Established in 1978, New Nautical Coatings is family owned and operated with a commitment to excellence in everything we do. Our progressive chemistry and manufacturing processes ensure every coating we produce surpasses market expectations while our customer-driven focus provides clients with the ultimate in customer satisfaction. The New Nautical Coatings, Inc. business campus is an 8-acre facility that houses our corporate office, laboratory, production facility and training center in Clearwater, Florida. Our extensive sales and technical support staff is strategically located across the Unites States. New Nautical Coatings products are available internationally with products currently sold on every continent through a network of brand-specific distributors, dealers and private labels. For more information, contact Michael O'Keene at (727) 523-8053 or visit http://www.newnauticalcoatings.com.

