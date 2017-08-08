The Keli Network Exceeds One Billion Monthly Video Views

The Keli Network, a video-first social channel creator distributing vertically-focused content through its owned brands – including Gamology, Genius Club, Beauty Studio and OhMyGoal– announced today that June was a record-breaking month with the company surpassing 1 billion monthly video views across its channels.*

Each of Keli’s brands topped its respective category in views for the month, with Gamology leading “Gaming,” Genius Club leading “Science & Tech,” Beauty Studio leading “Beauty,” and OhMyGoal leading all soccer channels and accounting for the third most views in the general “Sports” category. Keli’s current scale – reaching nearly 80 million engaged viewers – has been achieved in less than a year, which is faster and with less capital than many of its competitors.

By catering content to specific vertical audiences, Keli has had success increasing video engagement among consumers. The company maximizes content views and frequency within individuals’ social feeds by utilizing a proprietary suite of technology to scale and optimize content creation and social distribution.

“This milestone reflects our continued growth and supports the efficacy of our vertically-focused strategy, as well as the tools we utilize to break down the science of virality,” says Michael Philippe, Keli’s CEO and co-founder. “We’ll be applying our strategy to new, additional brand channels to be launched in upcoming months.”

Tubular Labs, the worldwide leader in online video intelligence, confirmed Keli’s channels exceeded 1 billion views.

“Keli Network's extreme growth has been exciting to watch,” said Allison Stern, co-founder and CMO of Tubular Labs. “They have doubled their network views per month since the start of the year, ranking in Tubular’s top 30 global media property leaderboards. Data-informed content strategy is the key to success in today's crowded media landscape. Keli has cracked the code in using data to understand audiences, create super engaging content, and reach millennials globally.”

About The Keli Network

The Keli Network is a video-first social channel creator, distributing vertically-focused content through its owned brands, including Gamology, OhMyGoal, Genius Club and Beauty Studio, with others launching in upcoming months. Keli reached 1 billion video views across its channels in the month of June (Source: Tubular Labs). Keli delivers video content natively across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat. The company’s vision is based on building video channels as social becomes the new TV.

Keli works with brands to produce and distribute engaging and authentic content packaged in formats that drive views. The company’s vertically focused social distribution model assures brands are reaching the right viewers in a brand-safe environment.

About Tubular Labs

Tubular is the worldwide leader in video intelligence. For publishers and content marketers who believe video is essential, Tubular powers your video business. We are the only analytics software dedicated to giving you comprehensive and actionable video intelligence. Tubular helps you get more from your talent, content, and sponsorship investments through our industry leading technology and insights. Only Tubular analyzes the engagements of over 400 million viewers, and tracks 3 billion videos and 8 million creators across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Tubular serves over 5,000 video creators and 160+ enterprise customers, including Buzzfeed, Viacom, Warner Bros., Hearst, Activision, Microsoft, Maker Studios and Fullscreen.

*Source: Tubular Labs