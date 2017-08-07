CipherLab USA, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of Automatic Identification and Data Capture/Collection products and systems, will showcase its latest Android Mobility and Scanning Solutions at RetailNow 2017, booth# 304 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, NV., from August 7 - 8, 2017. CipherLab will have the latest Android Rugged mobile computers and barcode scanners on display.

CipherLab proudly presents the RS50 Rugged Android Touch Computer to provide productivity that meets high-end market standards with a smartphone user-friendliness. Operating with Android 6.0 certified with GMS, the RS50 series offers advantages in operation speed, power efficiency and data security. Integrating GMS (Google Mobile Service), users can also access applications such as Gmail and Google Map in the field for maximum output.

“The RS50 series combines industrial device powers and commercial smartphone operations in perfect harmony,” Luis Wu, general manager of CipherLab USA stated, “The design of the RS50 puts together durability, quality performance and power efficiency that will undoubtedly maximize productivity.”

The RS50 series also provides the ultimate mobility inside and outside the four walls. Reliable WiFi and LTE connections give RS50 constant connection to systems for clear and instant notifications of daily works. RS50’s dependable WiFi transmission features IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual band while providing strong roaming support. On top of it all, its advanced LTE option allows large file transfer, video streaming and remote access to back-end systems. Users can always stay connected with the RS50 series.

For more details and specifications regarding CipherLab Mobile Computers and Barcode Scanners or request for demo, please send an email to NASales@cipherlab.com or contact our office at 888-300-9779 by phone.

