RapidScale Hires Meighan Agresta as VP, Finance & Administration

"I see a company filled with an entrepreneurial spirit, a hunger for growth and a commitment to customer excellence."

RapidScale, a leader in managed cloud services, welcomes Meighan Agresta to the team as Vice President, Finance & Administration. Meighan and her family are based in Raleigh, N.C. She is responsible for all facets of finance and administration, including accounting, billing, commissions and human resources. She comes to RapidScale with over 16 years of experience in the data center and managing cloud services business, excelling in financial and sales tracking, establishing accounting platforms and implementing policies and procedures for both finance and administration tasks.

Prior to joining RapidScale, Meighan was Director of Business Operations at TierPoint, a national provider of IT and data center services. Meighan was one of the first hires at the data center startup company Hosted Solutions 16 years ago, which was then acquired by Windstream Communications in 2010. At Windstream, she continued with her finance and administration duties and began managing and supporting sales transactions, renewals and expired contracts for the data center business unit. In 2015, Windstream divested their data center assets and the Hosted Solutions organization was acquired by TierPoint, where Meighan continued to manage all business operations related to billing, order processing and sales commissions.

“I have been very fortunate to be surrounded by great people in the past where I was able to learn and grow as the company continued to scale. I remember walking in my first day at Hosted Solutions over 16 years ago, with just a handful of people in the office all working hard to create a culture that would be fueled by ambition, excitement and growth. That is exactly why I found this opportunity to be so attractive. I see a company filled with an entrepreneurial spirit, a hunger for growth and a commitment to customer excellence. I am excited that I have an opportunity to execute on the 16 years of knowledge and experience I gained working for both a startup and public company with RapidScale.”

RapidScale COO William Hiatt says, “As we accelerate our rapid year-over-year growth, we must invest in our people to ensure we continue to deliver an excellent customer experience. Meighan is an excellent addition to the team and I am looking forward to her contributions through our continued expansion.”

Meighan joins RapidScale’s growing team in Raleigh, with other key leaders like EVP, Sales & Marketing Bob Buchanan, and SVP, Cloud Engineering Duane Barnes already located there. The cloud provider has been strategically growing the team in this market and is also expanding its office space into a premier facility in downtown Raleigh in Q3 2017 to support a team upwards of 30 employees.

About RapidScale

RapidScale, a managed cloud services provider, delivers world-class, secure, and reliable cloud computing solutions to companies of all sizes across the globe. Its state-of-the-art managed CloudDesktop platform and market-leading cloud solutions are the reasons why RapidScale is the provider of choice for leading MSOs, VARs, MSPs, Carriers and Master Agents throughout the United States. RapidScale is not only delivering a service but also innovating advanced solutions and applications for the cloud computing space. RapidScale’s innovative solutions include CloudServer, CloudDesktop, CloudOffice, CloudMail, CloudRecovery, CloudApps, and more. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

Media Contact

Sommer Figone | Marketing Manager

Marketing(a)rapidscale.net