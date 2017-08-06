Journey: A Memoir recounts the incredible journey (Donna) Danielewski and her parents endured to bring them to the Land of the Free.

America had been founded on the principles of welcoming immigrants into the country from all hardships, including war. World War II was no exception when thousands of people were displaced and forced to find a new home in the United States. These immigrants were often in terrible situations where they were fleeing for their lives to avoid the war.

One family displaced from the War was Donna Danielewski and her parents. In 1944, they were forced to move to occupied Poland after the German line changed and lived through the horror of the Warsaw uprising. After World War II, her family fled into Allied-held zones and made their way to the United States. Journey: A Memoir recounts the incredible journey Danielewski and her parents endured to bring them to the Land of the Free. It is a vivid reminder how important the United States is to those innocents who need refuge from wars, famines, and other tragedies.

Journey: A Memoir is available on the Infinity Publishing website, Buy Books on the Web. ISBN: 9781495809408. It is 102 pages in standard book trim 5.5" by 8.5" and is available for $9.95.

About Infinity Publishing

Journey: A Memoir is available through Infinity Publishing. It can be purchased at http://www.buybooksontheweb.com and through other online retailers. Infinity Publishing is a leader in the self-publishing industry and has more than 7,000 published authors. The company has been changing the way authors think about self-publishing since 1997. Contact them at:

Buy Books on the Web

1094 New Dehaven St

Suite 100

West Conshohocken, PA 19428

Email: info(at)buybooksontheweb(dot)com

Telephone: 610-941-9999

Toll free: 877-BUY-BOOK (877-289-2665)