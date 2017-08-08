PTPA Media Inc Announces Latest Award-Winning Products for 2017

PTPA Seal of Approval

Top marketing firm PTPA Media today announces the latest round of recipients of the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval. The results come after a thorough product approval process whereby families (selected from a community of over 75,000 families) put products to the test in the context of their daily lives.

"Ask any mom about how she chooses which stroller to buy, which food to give her child, and which toys to buy and she’ll tell you she trusts other moms more than brands or ads," said Sharon Vinderine, President and CEO of PTPA Media.

How Brands Build “Mom” Trust

“Today’s Moms say they’re not satisfied with the way brands speak or market to them. More and more they are turning to online reviews from their peers for purchase considerations,” added Vinderine. "Authenticity is the only currency that matters, and that comes from the assurance that other moms have experienced a product personally, and found that it met or exceeded their expectations. PTPA’s Seal of Approval conveys this all at a single glance."

Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval Winners

The PTPA Winner’s Circle is comprised of thousands of products that our community has fallen in love with. Every category from food and beverage to toys and games to health and safety has been tested. Following is the complete list of PTPA’s latest round of recipients of the Seal of Approval:

Gerber Childrenswear -- Simply Secure Swaddle

Kindred Bravely -- The Bravely Labor and Delivery Gown

LugBug -- LugBug

Artsana USA Inc. -- Chicco NaturalFit® Insulated Flip-Top Straw Cup

Artsana USA Inc. -- Chicco NaturalFit® Insulated Rim-Spout Trainer Cup

Artsana USA Inc. -- Chicco NaturalFit Transition Sippy Cup

Artsana USA Inc. -- Chicco NaturalFit® 0m+ Glass Baby Bottle

Artsana USA Inc. -- Chicco NaturalFit® 0m+ Baby Bottle

DS Services of America -- Nursery without added Fluoride

DS Services of America -- Nursery with Fluoride

PROcure -- PROcure Epsom Salt rub

ALDI -- Fit & Active Fruit Bars

ALDI -- SimplyNature Organic Chewy Granola Bars

ALDI -- Elevation by Millville Pure & Simple Bar

ALDI -- SimplyNature Green Pea Crisps

ALDI -- SimplyNature Organic White Cheddar Puffs

ALDI -- Millville Crispy Oats

ALDI -- Millville Honey Nut Crispy Oats

ALDI -- Earth Grown Vegetarian Burgers

ALDI -- SimplyNature Organic Whole Milk Yogurt

ALDI -- Happy Farms String Cheese

ALDI -- SimplyNature Kids Organic Fruit Snacks

ALDI -- Nature's Nectar Juice Pouches

ALDI -- SimplyNature 100% Plum Juices

ALDI -- Nature's Nectar 100% Mango Juices

ALDI -- Nature's Nectar 100% Apple Juice

ALDI -- Little Journey Organic 100% Baby Juice

ALDI -- SimplyNature Organic Juice Boxes

ALDI -- SimplyNature Organic Fruit Bars

How Winners Are Determined

Families across North America participate in the testing process, at no cost to them. They evaluate the products with their families in real life environments rather than simply conducting a consumer vote. Their feedback and evaluations are carefully tallied and curated, and products that meet their standards earn the coveted PTPA Seal of Approval, which can be leveraged on packaging, advertising, end-cap displays, and more. News of the victory is shared among our community of over 75,000 families. Independent research has confirmed that the PTPA Seal of Approval ranks among the top 3 most recognized seals in North America.(1)

About PTPA Media Inc.

"At PTPA Media, we are proud to play a role in certifying innovative products that families can trust," says Sharon Vinderine, Founder & CEO of PTPA Media. "It's a win-win. By improving communication between manufacturers and consumers, we are helping companies serve their market better, and helping families identify products that have been tested and recommended by their peers." For more information visit http://www.ptpamedia.com.

(1) Survey conducted by Research Now

For further information: Sharon Vinderine, 905-738-1447