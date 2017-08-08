M3USA logo M3's multi-channel solution delivery is closely coordinated between field and digital programs to ensure that pharmaceutical content effectively and logically navigates healthcare providers and drives behavior change, leading to improved patient outcomes.

M3 USA, a leader in global healthcare market research and clinical media, has launched a unique, specialized division aimed at the pharmaceutical industry for marketing and educational communication to the physician market. The Integrated Solutions division leverages M3’s physician panel and digital assets to provide marketing and educational solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, device companies, and other healthcare corporations with a message to convey to the global physician community.

“M3’s Integrated Solutions offers pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare products and service providers a truly integrated, multi-channel marketing solution that leverages the choices that each health care provider makes in selecting how they wish to consume clinical content,” states John Beriont, executive vice president of Integrated Solutions. “In addition, multi-channel solution delivery can be closely coordinated between field and digital programs to ensure that content effectively and logically navigates healthcare providers through content that drives behavior change, leading to improved patient outcomes.”

Several case studies illustrate the efficacy of Integrated Solutions and its ability to impact prescribing behaviors and provide the required information and education to the physician population. For example, M3 Integrated Solutions executed a primary care campaign for Valeant’s Nasal Spray Migranal which resulted in a 15% increase in total prescriptions, and a 4:1 ROI.

Integrated Solutions also drove more than 500 unique engagements in an emergency medicine program for a medical device client’s nitrous oxide system, and more than 2,000 unique engagements with oncologists for a client’s multi-kinase inhibitor for colorectal cancer.

M3’s digital channel, MDLinx, is an award-winning, trusted source of information for more than 660,000 physicians in the U.S. and millions of healthcare professionals worldwide. This growing, engaged global physician community positions M3 Integrated Solutions’ pharmaceutical clients ideally to communicate with the worldwide physician membership network of MDLinx and M3 Global Research.

Furthermore, the content-agnostic resource of MDLinx.com filters medically reviewed messaging to M3’s opt-in network of specialty physicians. The online network is engaged to activate audience-to-content retention from pre-launch, to launch, and beyond, with extended campaign viewability throughout the lifecycle of a pharmaceutical or medical device brand.

About M3: The M3 Inc. operates in the US, Asia, and Europe with over 3.5 million physician members globally via its physician websites such as mdlinx.com, m3.com, research.m3.com, doctors.net.uk, medigate.net and medlive.cn. M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO:2413) with subsidiaries in major markets including USA, UK, Japan, S. Korea, and China. M3 Inc. provides services to healthcare and the life science industry. In addition to market research, these services include medical education, ethical drug promotion, clinical development, job recruitment, and clinic appointment services. M3 has offices in Tokyo, Washington D.C., Fort Washington, PA, Oxford, London, Beijing, and Seoul.