Apeiron to demonstrate multiple Intel Optane SSDs at Flash Memory Summit, Booth 422 The ability to pool and share PetaBytes of Optane via a native NVMe over Ethernet fabric will bring performance to the application simply not possible with legacy controller-based storage systems

Apeiron Data Systems announced today the full qualification and general availability of Intel’s Optane technology in the 2.5” U.2 format. Apeiron provides native NVMe networking, which means NVMe drives of any type and from any supplier can be used in the same storage enclosure(s). The option to aggregate multiple Optane drives in a high performance NVMe network means significant optimization of the server environment. A standard 1U server can accommodate only two Optane Add In Cards (AIC’s). Apeiron’s Externally attached Optane enables the customer to “pool” many more drives per server, and present them across the environment from a single device. Each ADS1000 enclosure provides up to 24 NVMe drives in a 2U form factor, this includes a fully integrated switched fabric with 32 ports of native NVMe over Ethernet connectivity. Each enclosure can be networked together to build a massively scalable “grid” of both Optane and NAND NVMe SSDs, coexisting in the same enclosures.

Apeiron’s Chief Revenue Officer and VP of Marketing Jeff Barber says: “The ability to pool and share Optane is absolutely unique to the industry, and has massive implications to environments such as HPC, Spark and video services. The consistency of Optane’s write performance coupled with the ADS1000’s scalability changes the conversation about how this memory class drive technology can be used. The customer is no longer constrained by the physical limitations of the AIC form factor in a server. The ability to pool and grow this memory class storage to PetaByte scale via a robust NVMe network provides new options for Optane. One example would be to pool and share Optane across the environment as a high-speed cache layer, with all the safety of persistent storage.”

Apeiron’s ADS1000 provides a native NVMe over Ethernet storage network. Storage management is moved to the application server instead of an embedded/proprietary controller. This results in the elimination of the #1 bottleneck to server and storage performance. A fully integrated storage network is integrated, which transports and acknowledges the transactions in under 3.0 micro-seconds. The fact that there is no protocol processing on the device means 100% linear scalability. The system simply looks like captive storage to the application.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jeff A. Barber at 1-800-701-0243 or email at info(at)apeirondata.com.