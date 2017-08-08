The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN are thrilled to announce the fourth annual ESPY Week fundraising initiatives raised more than $5.2 million for cancer research. ESPN’s weeklong fundraising drive included the 13th annual ESPN Radio ESPY Day Auction, 17th annual ESPY Celebrity Golf Outing and the third annual Sports Humanitarian Awards. Also included in this week’s fundraising total are charitable contributions by Bristol-Myers Squibb and other partnerships. Bristol-Myers Squibb provided a $2.5 million grant to the V Foundation for investment in the advancement of pediatric immuno-oncology research, as well as a $500,000 contribution that will support the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

“Imagine our excitement at finding an organization to help us fund research in pediatric immuno-oncology! Bristol-Myers Squibb has been a leader in cancer research and development for more than 50 years,” said Susan Braun, CEO of the V Foundation. “Coupled with the tremendous support and partnership the V Foundation enjoys with ESPN, advancements in research can move forward even more rapidly in part due to this funding.”

Funding research of all cancer types, the V Foundation awards 100 percent of direct donations to cutting-edge cancer research identified and vetted by its world-renowned Scientific Advisory Committee. Contributions generated from this year’s Sports Humanitarian Awards and ESPY Celebrity Golf Outing will benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, which assists investigators studying cancer disparities among minorities in loving remembrance of the longtime ESPN anchor. To date, nearly $4 million from the Stuart Scott Fund has been awarded to novel cancer research projects.

“We can never raise enough money for the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, nor cancer research in general, so we are thrilled to have increased total fundraising around the ESPYS by 32 percent,” said Kevin Martinez, Vice President of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “The major reason for this significant increase is Bristol-Myers Squibb’s donation to the V Foundation to support pediatric immuno-oncology research as well as the strong league and corporate support for the Sports Humanitarian Awards.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb has provided $2.5 million in charitable contributions to the V Foundation for cancer immunology research that will be used for pediatric programs. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb was a presenting sponsor of the Sports Humanitarian Awards, which celebrates and honors leagues, teams, individuals and members of the sporting community that use the power of sport to make a positive impact on society. The Sports Humanitarian Awards have raised over $1 million for the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

“At Bristol-Myers Squibb, our focus is on science and advancing immuno-oncology treatments, so people with cancer can live longer, healthier lives. While we, along with many others, have made significant progress towards making a difference for patients, we also know much more needs to be accomplished, especially when it comes to care for children and the medically underserved,” said Teresa Bitetti, Senior Vice President, U.S. Oncology, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “We are proud to support the V Foundation, because achieving victory over cancer will require efforts, like those by the V Foundation, to ultimately address the needs of each person diagnosed with and impacted by the disease.”

For more information about the V Foundation, please visit http://www.jimmyv.org.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research is dedicated to declaring victory over cancer. It was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. Since 1993, the Foundation has funded more than $170 million in cancer research grants nationwide. It awards 100 percent of all direct cash donations to cancer research and related programs. Due to generous donors, the Foundation has an endowment that covers administrative expenses. Not a Moment to Lose, its boldest fundraising campaign to date, aims to raise $200 million for cancer research by 2020 to help transform the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer. The Foundation awards peer-reviewed grants through a competitive awards process vetted by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Committee. For more information on the V Foundation, please visit http://www.jimmyv.org.

About ESPN Corporate Citizenship

ESPN believes that, at its very best, sports uplifts the human spirit. Its corporate citizenship programs use power of sport to positively address society’s needs through strategic community investments, cause marketing programs, collaboration with sports organizations and employee volunteerism, while also utilizing its diverse media assets. For more information, visit http://www.espn.com/citizenship.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.