#InTheLimeLight Video Contest We're excited to partner with Vint and broaden Lime's showcasing of the real strengths and talents that people with disabilities possess.

Lime Connect and special advisor Google Chief Internet Evangelist Vint Cerf have partnered to host the #InTheLimeLight video contest to showcase the talents and strengths that people with disabiliites possess. All university students and professionals in the US or Canada are encouraged to share in a short informal 1-2 minute video how they are rebranding disability through achievement for a chance to win a $10,000, $5,000, or $2,500 award!

A hard of hearing computer scientist paved the way for the modern Internet. A dyslexic businessman founded one the largest brokerage firms in the United States. A blind inventor is developing technology to make the world a more accessible place. Whether it’s as a student, intern, mid-level manager, or high- level executive, individuals with disabilities bring a unique perspective and diverse talents to universities, the workplace and the world each and every day.

Lime Connect's global board chairman Tom Wilson states "We're excited to partner with Vint and broaden Lime's showcasing of the real strengths and talents that people with disabilities possess. Through short narratives - which can be captured informally via phone - the result of sharing these stories will be far-reaching and tremendously impactful."

Though many stories exist just like these, a lack of visibility contributes to societal misconceptions and stigmas about what it means to live and work with a disability. Help us change the narrative!

Read more, and submit entries via Lime Connect's web site.

Deadline for entries is Sunday, August 20, 2017 @11:59 PM EST. Share your story today!

About Lime Connect:

Lime Connect is a global not for profit organization that's rebranding disability through achievement. We do that by attracting, preparing, and connecting high potential university students and professionals - including veterans - who happen to have all types of disabilities for scholarships, internships, The Lime Connect Fellowship Program, and full time careers with our corporate partners - the world's leading corporations.

We are breaking stereotypes and leading all companies to realize the importance, and value, of employing people with disabilities at every level of education, talent and ability. Current programs are focused on the U.S. and Canada.