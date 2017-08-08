Lumo Bodytech, a motion science company, today announced a partnership with PUMA, a leading sports performance company, to introduce a new PUMA product powered by Lumo’s artificial intelligence motion science coaching platform.

The Lumo MotionScience Platform, a deep and full-stack technology architecture equipped with AI and machine-learning capabilities, currently powers two of Lumo’s proprietary products: Lumo Lift, a posture and activity coach, and Lumo Run, an innovative coaching platform and device for runners. In a recent announcement, Lumo released data that demonstrated that the AI-powered coaching model used in Lumo Run helps runners run faster, farther and more efficiently. Now, in collaboration with PUMA, Lumo is expanding their MotionScience capabilities to extend to a new kind of product.

“Lumo and PUMA have a shared vision for building a new, cutting edge AI product and we’re thrilled to provide this solution to people all around the world,” said Monisha Perkash, CEO and Co-founder of Lumo Bodytech. “We’re also excited to expand our Lumo MotionScience Platform to build next-generation capabilities for PUMA’s market-leading sports performance products.”

The partnership, lead by the PUMA Innovation Team, is a natural, strategic move towards the next generation of future connected health and fitness products that go above and beyond a simple tracker and into an AI-powered real-time coach that provides deep insights into human movements.

Lumo Bodytech recently announced the general availability of the Lumo MotionScience Platform, ushering in the future of personalized feedback technology for third-party partners. The Lumo MotionScience Platform, designed by engineers from Stanford University, offers access to unique algorithm models that can track a myriad of human movements and provide a wide spectrum of biomechanical insights relevant to various industry applications, while offering actionable feedback to promote behavioral change for healthier habits.

About Lumo Bodytech:

Lumo Bodytech is a motion science company that combines sensor data and advanced algorithms to optimize human movement for better health, performance, and injury prevention. Current Lumo Bodytech products include the Lumo Lift posture coach as well as the Lumo Run smart running sensor. They are built on the Lumo MotionScience™ Platform which is also available to B2B partners to co-brand or build entirely new products. Lumo’s solutions measure and analyze detailed motions of the human body and provide real-time, personalized, actionable feedback.

Lumo Bodytech is privately-held and headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Information on Lumo Bodytech and their consumer products is available at http://www.lumobodytech.com and select retailers. Information for partners interested in incorporating Lumo technology into their products is available at http://www.lumobodytech.com/platform.