SYNERGY HomeCare Forms Powerful Partnership with MDA

SYNERGY HomeCare and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced a national partnership aimed at improving the quality of life and independence for children and adults living with neuromuscular diseases.

MDA and SYNERGY HomeCare have joined forces to develop improved educational and training materials so caregivers can better provide for the needs of their loved ones or patients with neuromuscular diseases. The care guide will be given to newly diagnosed patients and their in-home caregivers.

“We have a lot of families needing help with home health, not only understanding what it is but how to go about finding it,” says Gina Adolphson, Director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s National Resource Center. “Part of our mission is to help people maintain independence. Keeping people independent is also at the heart of what SYNERGY HomeCare does, and that is why this partnership makes perfect sense.”

The experts at SYNERGY HomeCare are focusing on helping newly diagnosed patients and their loved ones better understand how to best utilize community resources and how to integrate caregivers into a treatment plan.

In addition to helping families understand and respond to their diagnosis by assisting MDA with the new and improved care guide, SYNERGY HomeCare also provides specialized training for its caregivers so they can develop a more personalized approach for individuals living with neuromuscular diseases.

“While there are universal components that caregivers understand when working with any of our clients, our care team members receive extensive and specialized training in muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular diseases,” explains Carla Sutter, Director of Franchise Operations at SYNERGY HomeCare. “When you meet one person with muscular dystrophy, you’ve only met one person. You must personalize the care to their needs. That’s what SYNERGY HomeCare does.”

There are dozens of neuromuscular diseases that MDA supports, including ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases take away everyday abilities like walking, dressing oneself, eating independently, talking and even breathing.

Thanks to the special training from SYNERGY HomeCare, caregivers will be able to expertly help clients living with neuromuscular diseases maintain independence by helping them accomplish daily tasks, including:



Adapting the home environment for safety and independence

Providing transportation for medical, community, and social appointments

Personal care

Transfers, mobility, and fall reduction

Meal planning and preparation; collaborate with dietitian

Reminders for medication regime

Enhanced social activity and companionship

Light household tasks

The new care guide will be available at MDA Care Centers and SYNERGY HomeCare offices nationwide.

About SYNERGY HomeCare

SYNERGY HomeCare is a national franchise of non-medical home care dedicated to providing exceptional and affordable services to anyone of any age. SYNERGY HomeCare caregivers are available 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, to those in need – including seniors, expectant moms, those suffering from sports injuries and debilitating illnesses, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.synergyhomecare.com

About MDA

MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases, caring for individuals from day one and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America. Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at http://www.mda.org