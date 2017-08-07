AIM to Host Knowledge Sharing Session on August 24th, 2017

AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce that it will host a Knowledge Sharing Session in Queretaro, Qro, Mexico¸ on August 24th, 2017.

AIM’s Manuel Munguia, Senior Technical Support Engineer, will present the white paper “Assessing the Effectiveness of I/O Stencil Aperture Modifications on BTC Void Reduction.” Many of the published center pad voiding studies have focused on optimizing center pad footprint and stencil aperture designs. Manuel’s presentation will highlight a no-cost, easily implemented I/O design guideline that can be deployed to consistently and repeatedly reduce void formation on BTC-style packages.

This free seminar, hosted by AIM, SmartSol Technologies and Reymet, will be held at the Holiday Inn Queretaro, Zona Krystal in Queretaro, Mexico. This Knowledge Sharing Session will consist of four conferences, with speakers from AIM, KYZEN, Nordson Matrix and ASM Technologies, covering topics from void reduction to cleaning a no-clean flux. For more information about this event, please contact Barbara Soto at bsoto(at)aimsolder(dot)com.

To register, please visit: https://goo.gl/Vo2m84.

About Manuel Munguia

Manuel Munguia is a Certified IPC Specialist with over fifteen years of experience in the solder assembly materials industry, four of which came from his former position with AIM as a Technical Applications Engineer. In his current role as Senior Technical Support Engineer, Manuel is responsible for supporting key corporate accounts in Mexico, Central and South America.

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training. For more information about AIM, visit http://www.aimsolder.com.

Upcoming Events:

September 17-21, 2017 – SMTA International – Rosemont, IL

October 18-19, 2017 – SMTA Guadalajara – Guadalajara, Mexico