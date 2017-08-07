Cirtec Medical Announces Acquisition of Top Tool Company

This acquisition provides a unique value proposition for our neuromodulation and minimally invasive surgical device customers.

Cirtec Medical LLC, a leading provider of design and contract manufacturing services for complex medical devices including active implants and minimally invasive surgical devices, today announced that it acquired Top Tool Company, a manufacturer of complex precision stamped components, located in Blaine, MN.

“We continually look for ways to expand our manufacturing capabilities and enhance our value-added services to customers. The acquisition of Top Tool is a natural fit for us,” said Brian Highley, CEO of Cirtec. “As medical devices become smaller, there are new challenges in designing and manufacturing components. This acquisition provides a unique value proposition for our neuromodulation and minimally invasive surgical device customers by producing precision stamped components with complex geometries and tight tolerances. Top Tool has the capabilities to this very well.”

Founded in 1966, Top Tool Company has built a strong reputation for exceptional quality, innovation, and reliability by producing high-end stamping solutions. From initial consultation and design to long-term development and full-scale production, Top Tool has provided expertise in material selection, tooling and design, and manufacturing. The company has 30 employees.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Cirtec Medical team,” said Al and Elizabeth Abraham, former owners of Top Tool. “Over the past 30 years, we have consistently developed our capabilities to meet our customers’ complex demands. This acquisition will further expand our offerings and capabilities to our customers, and provide more opportunities to our employees as well.”

“We are pleased that Top Tool is now part of Cirtec Medical,” said Highley. “Their expertise enhances our capabilities and enables us to offer customers a broader range of solutions. We welcome our new colleagues to the Cirtec team and look forward to working together and providing advanced outsourcing solutions to our customers.”

About Cirtec Medical

For over 25 years, Cirtec has been providing design, development, precision manufacturing, and product transfer services to the medical device industry. With facilities in Brooklyn Park, MN; Enfield, CT; and Los Gatos, CA, the company specializes in outsourcing solutions for active implantable devices in the areas of neuromodulation & neurostimulation, drug delivery, cardiac rhythm management, mechanical circulatory support, and minimally invasive surgical devices. For more information visit http://www.cirtecmed.com.