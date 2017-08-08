Sasmit Deshmukh Associate Scientist at SGS Canada and Sanofi Pasteur Ltd.; Marina Kirkitadze Head of Biophysics and Conformation Unit, Biochemistry Platform, Analytical R&D North America, Sanofi Paste

This webinar, as part of the Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Virtual Trade Show Virtual Event, will discuss Phase Analysis Light Scattering (PALS) and Raman spectroscopy methods to characterize the H4-IC31 vaccine formulation.

The PALS method can be used to assess vaccine product quality and consistency regarding particle size, zeta potential and conductivity. These parameters can differentiate between the IC31® adjuvant and the H4-IC31 vaccine candidate; hence, the method can serve as a control during vaccine formulation. A tuberculosis (TB) vaccine consisting of a recombinant fusion protein combined with a novel synthetic cationic adjuvant, is in development.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has selected two speakers for this event; Dr. Sasmit Deshmukh, an associate scientist at SGS Canada and Sanofi Pasteur Ltd., and Dr. Marina Kirkitadze, Head of Biophysics and Conformation Unit at Sanofi Pasteur Ltd, will both present during this webinar.

Deshmukh received his doctorate in chemistry from Concordia University in Montreal. With more than 10 years experience, his work has focused on extensive multidisciplinary research experience in chemistry, biochemistry and biophysics. He currently serves as an associate scientist at SGS Canada and Sanofi Pasteur Ltd.

As a 15-year veteran of the vaccine industry, Kirkitadze currently is the Deputy Director and Head of Biophysics and Conformation Unit of Analytical R&D Biochemistry at Sanofi Pasteur. She received her doctorate in biological sciences from the Institute of Protein Research at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

LabRoots will host the educational webinar on August 31, 2017, commencing at 7:00 a.m. PDT, 10:00 a.m. EDT. To read more on this event or to register for free, click here.

