4 Wheel Parts Truck & Jeep Fest Returns to Atlanta, Ga.

Atlanta is a hub of custom Southern trucks and Jeeps and Truck & Jeep Fest offers customers the chance to meet with industry leading manufacturers to not only get ideas for their next upgrade but also take advantage of show-only deals.

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, returns to Atlanta, Georgia with the nation’s largest traveling off-road exhibition this weekend, August 5-6. After a three-year absence from the region, Truck & Jeep Fest once again brings custom trucks, Jeeps, product demonstrations, factory direct pricing and giveaways from the off-road industry’s premier manufacturers to Atlanta’s Cobb Galleria Center for the national touring show’s ninth stop on its 2017 tour.

Admission to Atlanta’s premier off-road aftermarket retail show is complimentary and with up to $500,000 of inventory on hand, off-road enthusiasts have the opportunity to purchase some of the industry’s most popular parts and accessories at dramatic discounts. Located in the main exhibit hall of the Cobb Galleria Center, the consumer friendly event is located on the northwest side of the city, just a half hour drive from Atlanta International Airport, the event’s convenient location is expected to attract enthusiasts from across the region for the event.

Doors open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday August 6.

Manufacturer’s representatives will be on hand to provide attendees their expertise with insight on the latest performance accessories including tires, wheels and suspension for trucks, Jeeps and SUVs.

“We’re so glad to be back in Atlanta after a brief hiatus. The demand to bring Truck and Jeep Fest back was so great we couldn’t stay away any longer.” said 4 Wheel Parts Events and Advertising Director Brent Goegebuer. “Atlanta is a hub of custom Southern trucks and Jeeps and Truck & Jeep Fest offers customers the chance to meet with industry leading manufacturers to not only get ideas for their next upgrade but also take advantage of show-only deals. This weekend is a great opportunity to come out to the Cobb Galleria and see what’s new while taking home the gear you’ve been waiting for.”

Throughout both days, visitors to Truck & Jeep Fest will be treated to a variety of promotional giveaways including a chance to win one of two $500 4 Wheel Parts shopping spree certificates.

Atlanta is the ninth stop of the 2017 Truck & Jeep Fest ten stop tour that also includes visits to Honolulu, HI, San Mateo, CA, Puyallup, WA, Red Deer, AB, Dallas, TX, Ontario CA, Denver, CO, Long Beach, CA. and Orlando, FL.

What: Atlanta Truck & Jeep Fest – Free Admission

Where: Cobb Galleria Center

Two Galleria Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30339

When: Saturday, August 5, 2017 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 6, 2017 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in off-road truck, Jeep and aftermarket performance products. With 81 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, wheels, lift kits and accessories, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.