Aprio, LLP, the new name for HA+W, a nationally-recognized CPA-led business advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Theodore (Teddy) Brown, a manager in Aprio’s Litigation Support and Forensic Accounting group, has been recognized as one of the top 40 professionals under 40 by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA).

NACVA’s annual 40 Under Forty list recognizes rising stars working in the areas of business valuations and forensic accounting who represent the future of the profession.

Teddy brings to his clients and the industry a high level of knowledge in bankruptcy, fraud, complex litigation, insurance loss calculations, large data analysis and business valuations. He regularly conducts educational seminars internally at Aprio and externally for clients and other organizations on topics including business income, fraud and wage loss accounting. Teddy is an active member of NACVA, the AICPA, Georgia Society of CPAs, ACFE and the Georgia Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, and he has the CVA and MAFF designations through NACVA.

Teddy is also dedicated to giving back to the community and regularly assists the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation in representing their clients in pro bono work. This involvement has included attending court hearings for pro bono clients to resolve and settle their claims.

“We are very proud of Teddy for being recognized as one of the top 40 professionals under 40,” said Howard Zandman, partner-in-charge of the Litigation Support and Forensic Accounting Services group at Aprio. “I have worked with Teddy for over five years, and during that time, I’ve watched him evolve into an expert advisor who is committed to the work he performs for his clients and giving back to the community.”

For more information about NACVA’s 40 Under Forty award and to read full bios for all honorees, visit [http://www.annualconsultantsconference.com/40Under402017/index.php.

