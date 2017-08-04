Adolfson & Peterson Construction Breaks Ground on Aurora Rec Center

Aurora Rec Groundbreaking It gives us that much more of an opportunity to serve the citizens of Aurora

On Friday, July 28, Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) broke ground on the Aurora Central Recreation Center – a collaborative project between AP, architecture firm Populous and the City of Aurora – surrounded by City of Aurora staff, partners and citizens.

In attendance at the event was Mayor Steve Hogan; Council Members Bob Roth, Brad Pierce, Barbara Cleland, Charlie Richardson, Bob LeGare, Françoise Bergan and Marsha Berzins; City Manager Skip Noe; and Deputy City Manager Michelle Wolfe.

Funded through marijuana tax revenue, this new recreation center will be a major addition to the parks and recreation amenities for Aurora residents.

The 20-acre site will be developed to include a new 2-story, 60,000-sf recreation center. It will include an aquatics area, gymnasium, an elevated walking/jogging track and fitness area. It will also include a teaching kitchen, party rooms, multi-purpose rooms, group exercise rooms, offices and locker rooms.

“This is an exciting time and an exciting opportunity,” said Mayor Hogan. “This is an opportunity to do something that we have talked about for a long, long time and gives us that much more of an opportunity to serve the citizens of Aurora.”

The project is set to be opened by Christmas of 2018.