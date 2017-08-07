NFI Named a Transport Topics Top 100 For-Hire Carrier

Being more than just a provider, but a strategic partner in business is what has made NFI so successful and continue to rank on this list year after year.

NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J., has been named to Transport Topics’ Top 100 For-Hire Carrier list. Compiled based on revenue by the popular supply chain publication, NFI ranked 27th overall and was recognized in subcategories including truckload/dedicated, intermodal, refrigerated, and flatbed and heavy specialized.

As one of the oldest and largest privately held 3PLs in North America, NFI has grown its service offerings from transportation to a full suite of supply chain services with experience in a wide range of industries such as food and beverage, retail, and consumer packaged goods. Operating a fleet of more than 2,400 tractors and 8,300 trailers, with a driver base of more than 2,600 drivers across North America, NFI provides award winning service with uniquely engineered solutions. NFI also offers expertise in refrigerated and temperature-controlled transportation, delivering shipments with product integrity.

“The supply chain industry is fast paced and ever-changing,” said CEO, Sid Brown. “NFI’s ability to continue growing and be a top provider in this market for more than 85 years is a testament to our adaptability and willingness to support the growth and needs of our customers. Being more than just a provider, but a strategic partner in business is what has made NFI so successful and continue to rank on this list year after year.”

In addition to transportation, NFI also offers supply chain solutions in warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics and commercial real estate. Click here to learn more about Transport Topics’ Top 100 For-Hire Carrier list.

About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 8,400 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 33.5 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its company-owned fleet consists of over 2,400 tractors and 8,300 trailers, operated by more than 2,600 company drivers and 325 owner operators. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, and real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

About Transport Topics -- Transport Topics is the news leader in freight transportation and has been for the last 80 years. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, Transport Topics journalists are there first and most often. Our hallmark coverage of the regulatory environment and the business and technology landscapes makes TT unique — a major multimedia channel, personalized for transportation. Read us daily at http://www.ttnews.com.