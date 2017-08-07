Dealer Authority Announces Upgrades in Corporate Organization

Tyson Madliger, Dealer Authority CEO The future is bright at Dealer Authority. We are constantly innovating our SEO, Social, and PPC solutions to stay ahead of the competition.

Tyson Madliger, Founder and CEO, has acquired all shares of Dealer Authority becoming the sole owner. Benefits include a streamlined direction and the advancement of Madliger’s vision for Dealer Authority.

“The future is bright at Dealer Authority. We are constantly innovating our SEO, Social, and PPC solutions to stay ahead of the competition. The big companies simply can’t keep up with us or offer their clients strategies tailored specifically to their dealership.”

Brian West, a top-performing Social Strategist, transitioned into a newly created role of Social Innovation Manager. West’s new responsibilities include continuous research and implementation of innovative strategies to further enhance our clients’ success.

Jillian Ambrose, an immensely talented Social Advertising Strategist was promoted to Dealer Advocate. Through open communication with dealers, Jill identifies areas for improvement in marketing strategy and implements creative solutions.

Jessica Robertson moved up the ranks in Dealer Authority’s Search department and is now a SEO Analyst. Her attention to detail and persistence with solid processes for content generation, keyword focus, off-site link building, and web design benefit our dealer clients by perfectly positioning them to outrank local and national competitors in automotive search queries.

In addition to her role as Director of Dealer Strategy, Christine Plunkett is now also the Director of Marketing. Plunkett’s unique insight with over 15 years in automotive retail experience positions her as an ideal candidate to present Dealer Authority’s visionary Search and Social solutions to dealerships across the country.

Plunkett shared, “Our marketing efforts for Dealer Authority now focus on our greatest advantages, making us an easy and obvious choice for dealers. Our people are car guys, we all know how to sell cars, we’re just doing it online instead of in the sales tower. We produce custom, hand-crafted content designed to sell cars through Search and Social.”

Erika Simms, formerly Director of Search, has been promoted to Vice President of Dealer Authority. “Erika is a student of her craft,” offered Madliger. “Her strategies and techniques have proven successful at yielding our clients greater visibility in search, lower bounce rates, higher time on site and more pages per visit.”

The talented, automotive-minded digital marketing team at Dealer Authority operates with one primary goal in mind: Sell more cars. Learn more at daelerauthority.com