Engage 2017 gathers engineers and designers to share best practices and discover the latest in the company’s 2D/3D electromagnetic field simulation,

Infolytica Corporation, the electromagnetic simulation specialists since 1978, announces the preliminary schedule and opening of registration for Engage 2017, their annual user conference. The event will take place from November 7-9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It will feature presentations from customers and technology partners.

Engage 2017 gathers engineers and designers to share best practices and discover the latest in the company’s 2D/3D electromagnetic field simulation, electric field simulation and motor design software. This interactive event will offer hands-on learning and valuable peer networking for attendees.

The program will feature presentations from users focusing on their knowledge and experience using their electromagnetic field finite element analysis simulation software for design and analysis.

Some of the presentations includes:



Design Optimization of Switched Reluctance Motor Using MATLAB script linked with MotorSolve

Over a Quarter Century of Solving Industrial Magnetic Design Problems with Infolytica Magnet

Integration of Matlab and MagNet to Explore the 3D Design Space of Magnetically Levitated Bearingless Motors

A Flux-Focusing Cycloidal Magnetic Gearbox

Dynamic modeling and analysis of a brushless synchronous generator for aerospace applications

Modeling of Magnetic Flux Leakage at Pipeline Defects

Using MagNet’s Parameterization function to speed up the force simulations

High-Fidelity 1D Dynamic Model of a Hydraulic Servo Valve using 3D CFD and Electromagnetic FEA Regards

Lightning Impulse (LI) Modeling and Simulation of Power Transformers

A special training session, for customers only, will also be held at the event.

For more information and to register, please visit the Infolytica Engage website http://infolyticaengage.com/

About Infolytica Corporation

Infolytica Corporation has offered state-of-the-art design software for electromagnetic and electric field simulations since 1978. Engineers from a wide range of industries trust our software to understand and predict the performance of their device in applications such as electric machines, sensors and non-destructive testing (NDT), induction heating, MRI, shielding, power transformers and much more.