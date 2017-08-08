Stéphane Bussa (right), Vice President of Sales & Marketing, congratulates Dr. Cliff Jolliffe on his appointment to head PI’s precision automation market segment (Image: PI)

Worldwide motion control and nanopositioning solutions leader PI (Physik Instrumente) has named Dr. Cliff Jolliffe as Head of Segment Marketing – Automation, in Karlsruhe, Germany, as he brings with him over two decades of automation technology experience. For the last 15 years, Jolliffe worked for a well-known precision mechatronics company as subsidiary manager, Laser Medical and Micromachining Manager, and was also responsible for sales of digital motion controllers across Europe.

“I’m excited about joining PI’s team and am really impressed by the drive and passion that everybody has for our products. The new direct driven linear and rotary stages, motion controllers, and broad range of technologies that I’ve seen, really enhance our ability and confidence to increase our sales in the global precision automation markets”, says Cliff Jolliffe.

Dr. Jolliffe has the perfect technical background to head the automation segment for PI – he holds a PhD in electric motor design. The United Kingdom government recognizes him as an expert in the field of precision automation and he currently chairs a cross-industrial / academic panel that seeks to advance research in joint ventures with manufacturing companies.

PI congratulates Cliff Jolliffe!

Learn about PI Products

Find the Solution to Your Application

Standard and Custom

PI has in-house engineered solutions with over 4 decades of experience working with customers to provide products that meet application demands, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the application.

USA / Canada

http://www.pi-usa.us | info(at)pi-usa.us

East

(508) 832-3456

Midwest

(508) 832-3456

West

(949) 679-9191 (LA Area & Mexico)

(408) 533-0973 (Silicon Valley/Bay Area)