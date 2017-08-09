SMC³ Issues Updates to its CzarLite Products

CzarLite

SMC³ has announced that the data in CzarLite® and CzarLite® XL will been updated effective September 18 and October 16, respectively. The changes reflect the economic impact of rising transportation expenses and updates to the United States, Canadian and Mexican postal code systems.

CzarLite base rate updates do not include fuel price adjustments, which are addressed separately by each carrier.

SMC³ regularly updates its CzarLite family of products – the industry’s premier less-than-truckload base rate solutions. Updating CzarLite involves computations that reflect U.S. motor carriers’ operating expenses – costs that include geographic labor variations; speed, weight and restricted road limits; chronic head-haul imbalances; and other factors.

Economists Donald Ratajczak, Ph.D., and Irwin Silberman, Ph.D., certified the methodology behind SMC³’s update to ensure the data and processes are accurate and the update produces equitable baseline rates. Both economists have experience with the transportation industry and lengthy histories of economic analysis, research and forecasting. Their recommendations related to the economic portion of the CzarLite update assure the practical, fair and unbiased nature of CzarLite® rates.

About SMC³

SMC³ is the leading provider of data, technology and education as an integrated solution to the freight transportation community. SMC³ delivers its core competency – LTL pricing expertise – through collaborative pricing technology that supports end-to-end, ongoing predictability in shipper/3PL-carrier relationships. Best known for its CzarLite®, Bid$ense® and RateWare® solutions, the company serves more than 5,000 customers throughout North America, including shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and freight-payment companies. SMC³ also partners with leading transportation software developers for complete interoperability.