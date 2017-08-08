HyperSpike HS-14 RAHD "The Ultra Electronics HyperSpike team takes great pride in offering acoustic hailing solutions that strengthen our country’s safety and security."

Ultra Electronics USSI - HyperSpike® announces today that it has been awarded an order valued at over $400k for multiple HS-14 RAHD™ systems for a major defense and security prime integrator. This is the third substantial, multiple unit order for HS-14 RAHD™ to be used in U.S. infrastructure reinforcement this past year.

The HyperSpike® proprietary technology incorporated into the HS-14 RAHD™ allows for 148 dB of penetrating acoustics and authoritative verbal commands that cut through high background noise environments.

Operated remotely across an IP network, the HS-14 RAHD™ allows operators to respond to potential threats from a safe setting, creating a complete unmanned perimeter security solution with an acoustic footprint of up to 1500m. Enhancing the remote abilities, the HS-14 RAHD™ can be configured with a video camera, search light or laser dazzler and IP-enabled sensors. These additional tools provide security personnel valuable time and information to evaluate possible intrusions.

Patrick Allison, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for HyperSpike commented: “The Ultra Electronics HyperSpike® team takes great pride in offering acoustic hailing solutions that strengthen our country’s safety and security.”

For additional information on Ultra Electronics USSI - HyperSpike® technology and acoustic hailing solutions visit http://www.ultra-hyperspike.com.

Further information about Ultra:

Ultra Electronics is an internationally successful defence, security, transport and energy company with a long track record of development and growth. The Group manages a portfolio of specialist capabilities generating innovative solutions to customer needs. Ultra applies electronic and software technologies in demanding and critical environments ranging from military applications, through safety-critical devices in aircraft, to nuclear controls and sensor measurement. These capabilities have seen the Group’s highly-differentiated products contributing to a large number of platforms and programs.

Ultra has world-leading positions in many of its specialist capabilities and, as an independent, non-threatening partner, is able to support all of the main prime contractors in its sectors. As a result of such positioning, Ultra’s systems, equipment or services are often mission or safety-critical to the successful operation of the platform to which they contribute. In turn, this mission-criticality secures Ultra’s positions for the long-term which underpins the superior financial performance of the Group.

Ultra offers support to its customers through the design, delivery and support phases of a program. Ultra businesses have a high degree of operational autonomy where the local management teams are empowered to devise and implement competitive strategies that reflect their expertise in their specific niches. The Group has a small head office and executive team that provide to the individual businesses the same agile, responsive support that they provide to customers, as well as formulating Ultra’s overarching, corporate strategy.

