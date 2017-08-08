Northwest Plan Services Ranks Number 1 in Asset Growth

We are committed to long-term, client-centric relationships and we are rewarded with high retention and referrals.

Northwest Plan Service (NWPS) is pleased to rank as the fastest growing national retirement plan recordkeeper as measured by assets under administration (AUA) with a 59.6% increase over their 2015 numbers, according to the just released PLANSPONSOR Magazine 2017 Recordkeeping Survey. The firm went from $14.5B to $23.2B in AUA.

NWPS has participated in this survey since 2013, and their national ranking (as measured by AUA) has moved up from their debut in 2013 at #43 to this year’s ranking of #30. Over that time, NWPS has passed over many of their better known, national competitors.

According to Tim Wulfekuhle, President and CEO, NWPS is growing for a number of reasons:

1. We take care of our clients. It is much easier to grow the business with high retention. Our survey results demonstrate our client satisfaction.

2. Strong referral network. Clients, former clients, ERISA attorneys, auditors, etc. If you do good work, people notice and will recommend you.

3. Great advisor network. NWPS has many strong, sophisticated, independent RIA partners who we work with on many plans.

4. Industry trends. Recent industry focus on fiduciary best practices favors NWPS’ 100% transparent, headcount-based, fee-for-service pricing model.

5. Great team: Except for the industry trends, all of these growth drivers are the result of our people. NWPS consultants and analysts are committed to doing the right thing for our clients, even when it is the hard thing to do. We are committed to long-term, client-centric relationships and we are rewarded with high retention and referrals. It all flows from the team.

For complete results of the PLANSPONSOR survey, visit http://www.plansponsor.com/2017-Recordkeeping-Survey/

About Northwest Plan Services:

NWPS is a leading independent, third party recordkeeper and administrator of retirement plans. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of services for retirement plans with an unbundled, open architecture platform that enables employers to offer their employees access to thousands of investment options. In addition to recordkeeping, administration, compliance and participant services, the Company provides consulting, employee communication and actuarial services to a client base ranging from small and medium sized companies with 50 to 500 employees to large, Fortune 500 clients with tens of thousands of employees. NWPS services 401(k), 403(b), 457, ESOP and other types of defined contribution plans as well defined benefit pension plans including cash balance plans. NWPS serves over 980 plans with 300,000 participants from offices in Seattle & Mill Creek, WA and Towson, MD. For more information, please visit http://www.nwp401k.com.