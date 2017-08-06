WHAT:

The National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) is celebrating “Pythagoras Day” with “Pythagorize Seattle 2017.” Starting Friday, August 11, individuals, families, and groups around Seattle will be able to download a MoMath app, designed by Lone Shark Games, to guide each participant through a monumental Seattle citywide math puzzle hunt.

The MoMath Pythagorize Seattle 2017 app will be available on the afternoon of Friday, August 11 in the app store and also on the MoMath website http://momath.org/home/pythagorize-seattle/

Location data will be sent through a website. A smart phone or tablet is required to play along. Participants must physically visit locations in Seattle to check in. The MoMath Pythagorize Seattle Puzzle Hunt cannot be done remotely. It is appropriate for families, individuals, and groups.

Register at http://seattle.momath.org./

“Pythagorize Seattle 2017” is expected to attract hundreds of fans of all ages and backgrounds around the city of Seattle over five days.

The celebratory culminating math event will happen on 8/15/17 – in alignment with Pythagoras Day. The event will take place at the Parkside Terrace of The Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI). (If it rains, the Lakefront Pavilion at MOHAI.) All attendees will “plant” pinwheels in a giant demonstration that will illustrate the Pythagorean Theorem that states that the square of the hypotenuse (the side opposite the right angle) is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides.* Each participant will receive a free Pythagorize Seattle 2017 T-Shirt, while supplies last.

MoMath is partnering with the Bezos Family Foundation, Oppenheimer Funds, Weyerhaueser, the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), the Pacific Science Center, and Math4Love to create “Pythagorize Seattle 2017.”

*The Pythagorean Theorem states that every right triangle has side lengths satisfying the formula a2 + b2 = c2. This year, the date 8/15/17 squared represents the sides of a right triangle: 64+225=289. The next Pythagoras Day will not be until 2024.

WHEN:

Friday, August 11- Tuesday, August 15

WHO:

Cindy Lawrence, Executive Director, MoMath

Math enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds

WHERE:

Throughout Seattle (Friday, August 11 – Tuesday, August 15) and MOHAI- Museum of History & Industry (8/15/17; 5 – 7 pm) 860 Terry Ave North, Seattle WA

About the National Museum of Mathematics

The National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) strives to enhance public understanding and perception of mathematics in daily life. Since it opened in December 2012, MoMath has reached more than one million New Yorkers and visitors from around the world.

The only math museum in North America, MoMath fulfills an incredible and critical demand for hands-on math programming, offering a space where those who are math-challenged, as well as math enthusiasts of all backgrounds and levels of understanding, enter and enjoy the infinite and beautiful world of mathematics through more than 37 unique state-of-the-art interactive exhibits.

In addition to MoMath’s home in New York City, Museum exhibitions and content are currently featured in Singapore, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

MoMath was awarded the bronze 2013 MUSE Award for Education and Outreach by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location:

MoMath is located at 11 East 26th Street on the north side of popular Madison Square Park in Manhattan.

Hours:

MoMath is open seven days a week, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit momath.org