BARE International Selected for Shopper’s Choice Award 2017

BARE International Accepts Shopper's Choice Award 2017 I found BARE to be a professional and honest company that treats its shoppers with respect.

Bare International is the recipient of the 2017 Shopper’s Choice Award. In 2017, BARE International celebrates 30 years of supporting businesses worldwide in creating excellent customer experiences.

MSPA Americas (formerly known as the Mystery Shopping Providers Association of North America) is the trade association representing the customer experience industry throughout the Americas, founded to strengthen the customer service industry and provide timely, actionable and impactful resources for shaping the future of business communities.

The Shopper’s Choice Award was created to allow Independent Contractor members to vote on their favorite Mystery Shop Provider.

“I found BARE to be a professional and honest company that treats its shoppers with respect,” says Mystery Shopper Gabriella Lopez, “I look forward to seeing the exciting shops that come up on their job board and learning about their new and innovative methods of measuring customer satisfaction.”

Dale Bare, CEO, Jason Bare, Global Business Development Manager, Guy Caron, Vice-President, and Michele Lawlor, Project Manager were in attendance to accept the award at the Annual ShopperFest Event in Orlando, Florida.

“BARE currently partners with a wide range of industries that provides great opportunities for our evaluators – everything from dining experiences to baseball games to overnight hotel stays. As we continue to grow, we are always looking to expand our database of enthusiastic evaluators,” states Jason.

For interest in becoming a BARE Evaluator, please visit http://www.bareinternational.com/evaluators for more information.

About BARE International

BARE International sets the industry standard as the largest independent provider of customer experience research, data, and analytics for companies worldwide. Founded in 1987, BARE International is a family-owned business with global capabilities. BARE is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Fairfax, Virginia with ten offices around the world. On any given day, BARE International is doing business for clients in more than 150 countries, completing more than 50,000 evaluations/audits each month. To learn more about BARE International’s customer experience research services and their dedicated field force of evaluators, visit http://www.bareinternational.com