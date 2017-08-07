Bear Season Is Here And So Is The World's Largest Live Camera Network

explore.org is the largest live nature network in the world, streaming nearly 150 live nature cameras on 4 continents, 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. July and August kicks off two initiatives that their millions of viewers love - the post-hibernation return of the Brown Bears live in Katmai National Park. And, some incredible Shark live streaming footage that celebrates the truth and beauty of their misunderstood role in the world. Far from fearsome creatures, they're vital to the health of the ocean and world's ecosystem.

"explore.org is a welcome family and purity is our currency. In turbulent times, we're an oasis of peace to find yourself, meet others, and learn and grow." -- Founder, Charlie Annenberg Weingarten

Interview requests: Lisa Schneiderman, 310-480-1433; schneidermanpr(at)gmail(dot)com

KEY TALKING POINTS

BEAR FACTS



Launched in 2012 in Katmai National Park and Preserve in Brooks Falls.

Rangers have named the bears and explore.org fans follow their favorite bears regularly.

There are over 100 volunteer camera operators around the globe.

Over the years explore.org has rolled out River Watch, Dumpling River, Underwater and Brooks Falls Lower River.

They're wirelessly networked and they control them remotely.

explore.org has a satellite and TERRA connection and optimizes technology every year.

All the camera operators are passionate volunteer experts from Katmai National Park

Every year, as Brown Bears emerge from a long hibernation period, they return to Katmai National Park.

Charlie Annenberg Weingarten considers Brown Bears the high sages of nature's cathedral and these beautiful majestic animals come out of hibernation each summer to fill up on salmon.

SHARK FACTS



100 million sharks are killed by humans every year.

In 2016, only 4 humans were killed by sharks.

explore.org is a proud partner with Ocean Ramsey, marine biologist, shark and marine conservationist, professional freediver, and founder of One Ocean Research to combat the misconceptions surrounding them.

Often misrepresented as fearsome creatures, sharks are considered the white blood cells of the ocean; picking off the dead, dying, and sick to keep populations below them on the food chain in delicate balance.

Sharks are vital not only to their ecosystem, but the planet as a whole.

LIVE CAMS:

Bear Live Cam at Brooks Falls - Katmai, Alaska

Shark Live Cam - Atlantic Ocean

More about explore.org:

explore.org is a 100% philanthropic media organization founded by Charlie Annenberg Weingarten, Director and Vice President of the Annenberg Foundation and graduate of the USC School of Cinema.

explore.org utilizes media and storytelling to connect humanity with nature and is the largest live nature network in the world; streaming nearly 150 live nature cameras on 4 continents, 24-hours a day, 365 days a year.

explore.org champions the selfless acts of others and creates a portal into the natural world to inspire lifelong learning.

Visit the site: explore.org

Facebook Fan Page (nearly 5 million followers and counting)