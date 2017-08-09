As a true pioneer in the retirement rollover and management industry, Benetrends blazed a trail for 401(k)/IRA retirement funding with the innovative Rainmaker Plan. Benetrends is the leading provider of the Rollover for Business Start Up (ROBS) program for franchise entrepreneurs. Benetrends and DCV Franchise Group announced they have strategically aligned together to become the first full-service franchise funding solution provider, assisting franchise owners and entrepreneurs with SBA financing (powered by DCV) and ROBS (powered by Benetrends) funding.

In the same way Benetrends prides itself in serving the needs of the franchise community, DCV differentiates itself with unique service solutions for franchisors and franchisees looking to build sustainable, long lasting franchise businesses. DCV's full range of service options include:



Turn key development of new franchise systems

Corporate and unit level operations

Franchise sales and strategies

Outsourced Franchise Disclosure Document "FDD" audit, tax planning and preparation

In addition to operational and process consulting, DCV is the only established full service franchise financing group to offer complete financial guidance to franchisees which includes:



In-house financing qualification process

Placement of financing using all SBA-backed loan programs

Executive Level Business Plan development

Funding solutions that include private equity, 401K rollover and traditional options

Countless franchise clients have greatly benefited from this value-add, one of its kind, service offerings from the DCV group to help them navigate the financial realities and complexities of securing franchise financing. Reg Byrd, Partner, adds, "Strategically aligning DCV and Benetrends accommodates the entire franchise community with one cohesive financing platform with only the best interest of the entrepreneur at the forefront of all our work."

More about DCV Franchise Services Group, a division of SingerLewak: DCV is the franchise industry's most respected source for the placement of SBA financing and is the first and only firm in the franchise industry that offers a turn-key suite of professional services. The exclusive funding approach DCV uses combines in-house qualification, personal guidance and development of a masterful Executive Level Business Plan to identify the best financing solution while ensuring that franchisees arrive financially safe. For almost two decades DCV has placed over two-billion dollars in financing for franchise startup projects and expansions.

DCV, a Division of SingerLewak, is part of one of California's largest accounting and consulting firms with nine offices in CA and Denver, CO. The bandwidth for DCV financing placement goes beyond the U.S. into Canada, Puerto Rico and Panama. DCV Franchise Group is a true strategic partner driven by a single purpose: To ensure the client's success by providing deep industry experience, strategic insight and practical solutions. DCV can be reached via http://www.dcvfranchisegroup.com

More about Benetrends: Benetrends was founded in 1983 by Leonard Fischer, one of the leading ERISA (Employee Retirement Income Security Act) attorneys in the nation. He was the original architect of penalty-free 401(k) business financing over 30 years ago. Benetrends has grown to include a dedicated team of over 75 experts, offering a wide array of funding vehicles and solutions for entrepreneurs. What hasn't changed after all these years is the passionate obligation to ensure the continued viability of retirement funding in America - and the complete dedication to clients. http://www.benetrends.com