Progressus Software Approved for Publication on Microsoft AppSource

Progressus Software today announced that their Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations, Business Edition Application (App) has been published on Microsoft AppSource. Progressus Software is available on Dynamics 365 for professional services firms in need of a comprehensive, cloud-based professional services automation solution.

Progressus is next-generation Professional Services Automation and ERP software, mobile-enabled and architected for the Microsoft cloud. The solution adds advanced project accounting and project management to the powerful financial management functionality of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to provide the most advanced business management solution for professional services and project-based businesses.

The approval of Progressus Software on Microsoft AppSource is a significant achievement. Progressus Software is the largest app approved for Dynamics 365 Business Edition by Microsoft. Typical solutions include less than 200 code parts compared with over 800 leveraged by Progressus.

“Today marks a monumental occasion for our team,” said Joseph Longo, President of Progressus Software. “With the extensive support and assistance of Microsoft, Progressus Software will address the financial and project management needs of professional services firms in this new digital business world.”

Microsoft AppSource is an online marketplace for Microsoft business solution users to browse and purchase apps to extend their solutions’ functionality. AppSource is populated with both Microsoft and partner apps that all must go through a stringent approval process. The launch of Microsoft Dynamics 365 increases the importance of AppSource since Microsoft Dynamics 365 is based on the interoperability of different applications.

Find Progressus Software on Microsoft AppSource at https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/dynamics-365-for-financials/PUBID.progressussoftware%7CAID.27c95c42-3724-4c23-bc71-1eccdf3de37c%7CPAPPID.760fc3a0-ddab-43aa-93a5-6430f34f1b76?tab=Overview

About Progressus Software

Progressus is a product of Plumbline Consulting. For over two decades, Plumbline has been the leader in developing solutions for Professional Services and Project-based businesses on the Microsoft Dynamics Platform. Plumbline leveraged deep industry knowledge and the experience of working with thousands of customers and Dynamics 365, Microsoft’s state-of-the-art ERP platform to develop Progressus – the next generation in Dynamics solutions. More information about Progressus Software can be found at http://www.progressussoftware.com.