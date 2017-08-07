ActiveCampaign Expands with New Office, Ambitious Hiring Goals

ActiveCampaign, the marketing automation and CRM platform provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today officially opened its new company headquarters in Chicago’s Loop, relocating to the One North Dearborn building in a deal brokered by property consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield. The new, larger office will directly support ActiveCampaign’s plan to hire an additional 150 employees in the Chicagoland area within the next year.

The new office boasts over 50,000 square feet of working space and features a modern open-concept floor plan designed by Chicago-based Eastlake Studio. ActiveCampaign employees were involved in all stages of the design process, helping to create a mixed-use space complete with 25,000 square feet of dedicated shared meeting and gathering space. Additionally, the office’s 57 conference rooms are employee-named and reflect a shared love of sci-fi and fantasy entertainment.

“We have a culture that encourages constant iteration and eschews hierarchies, and we wanted our workspace to reflect that,” said Jason VandeBoom, CEO and founder of ActiveCampaign. “We knew that we were quickly outgrowing our former office, and we felt it was time to shift locations and create a space that serves as a collaboration hub for our employees.”

In 2017 alone, ActiveCampaign has surged from 80 to 150 employees after ending 2015 with just 26 employees. Its new office space can accommodate 350 employees, and the company is currently looking to fill that space with new employees in various roles, including developers, designers, project managers, customer success managers, support specialists and marketing and sales executives. The company predicts it will close out 2017 with an employee count of 200 to 250.

“Our new location will better accommodate our space needs as we continue to scale quickly but strategically,” said VandeBoom. “Chicago is becoming more of a hub in the tech industry, and we look forward to drawing from the homegrown and diverse talent that the Chicagoland area provides.”

The refurbished space, located in the building that formerly housed Sears’ flagship State Street store, combines industrial, rustic and classic design elements, including the building’s original ornate crown moldings, raised concrete floor tiles, a perforated steel wall, old-growth timber beams and sliding barn doors. An open, collaborative café space in the center of the new space includes terraced seating and will serve as the primary gathering and entertainment space.

“ActiveCampaign came to us requesting an office that breaks down walls and eliminates hierarchy in the ever-changing open office workplace,” said designer Christina Brown of Eastlake Studio. “We wanted to create a space that’s warm, hip and inviting to foster recruitment and retention of talent, which is their top priority. This design gives the staff choices. They can work from adjustable-height desks, communal areas or quiet, staff-named conference rooms, which reflect the company’s personality.”

A number of quirky design features reflect ActiveCampaign’s open and horizontal corporate culture, including a 3,000-square foot lounge area and game room named “Knowhere” and a bookshelf that doubles as a revolving door, concealing a meeting room “speakeasy” designed in dark tones, with evocative punched tin and copper elements. A swirling, energetic painting by Chicago-based abstract and contemporary artist Ruben Aguirre, who painted the mural for ActiveCampaign’s former office, will span the length of the largest conference room.

For more information about ActiveCampaign, please visit http://www.activecampaign.com.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign a marketing automation and CRM solution that helps growing businesses find the perfect blend of automation and human touch. Since its founding in 2003, it’s been ActiveCampaign’s principle belief that all businesses need and deserve effective solutions to connect with customers. While ActiveCampaign provides a level of sophistication suited for enterprise level businesses, the accessibility of the platform makes it an ideal choice for SMBs.