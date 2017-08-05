New UA Store We made it our goal to enhance the shopping experience for our customers.

Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of scrub uniforms and accessories for healthcare and hospitality industries relocates and remodels three retail stores. Throughout the retail industry, stores are closing at alarming rates, however, Uniform Advantage has decided to reinvest into their retail stores to ensure stability and a cohesive shopping experience for customers whether they shop in-store or online.

The first Uniform Advantage store to undergo this project in 2017 is in Doral, Florida, which moved next to Macy’s Women inside of the Miami International Mall. The second store relocated to Woodbury, Minnesota across from Kohl’s in the Woodbury Village shopping center. The third store to move was in Macon, Georgia and Uniform Advantage is now across from Talbots in The Shoppes at River Crossing.

Lori Nadeau-Dunlap, Vice President of Marketing at Uniform Advantage commented on the store moves, “Our mission statement is to support those who support others. In order to accomplish that, we made it our goal to enhance the shopping experience for our customers. With that in mind, we decided to refurbish and remodel our stores so that customers will be able to receive excellent customer service and easily find the product that they are looking for in a clean and organized space.”

Uniform Advantage has projected to begin more of their store moves and remodel project throughout the next year to further brand cohesiveness and a superb customer experience.

For more information on Uniform Advantage retail stores or to find a store near you please visit http://www.uastores.com/.

About Uniform Advantage

Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company’s corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.