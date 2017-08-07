The software and eLearning courses provided by MoreSteam introduce the concept of Lean Six Sigma to our organization in a practical, self-paced manner that doesn’t distract from the mission and daily focus of Feed The Hungry.

There is MORE than enough food produced to feed everyone in the world. However, millions of people are still left starving. MoreSteam has joined hands with LeSEA Global Feed The Hungry to help close the gap between resources and those in need.

Bill Hathaway, President of MoreSteam, recently announced its commitment to donate $25,000 of Lean Six Sigma training for key Feed The Hungry staff members. The MoreSteam training services and software will be used by the staff to learn and apply business improvement techniques to the service processes. “Feed The Hungry directs 93¢ of every dollar given to program services which demonstrates a very lean internal delivery system,” stated Hathaway. “We hope that our training will help them to lead improvements up and down the value chain to ultimately expand their impact.”

Gene Donahue, Logistics Manager for Feed the Hungry, continues, “Funded entirely from public donors, it is imperative that we are good stewards of the resources that are entrusted to administer our program operations. As such, we find it necessary that our organization employ industry leading techniques, tools, and methodologies so that continuous improvement of processes and effectiveness can be achieved. The software and eLearning courses provided by MoreSteam introduce the concept of Lean Six Sigma to our organization in a practical, self-paced manner that doesn’t distract from the mission and daily focus of Feed The Hungry.”

Feed The Hungry was founded in 1987 by missionary statesman, Dr. Lester Sumrall, and has delivered more than $300 million of food and supplies to people across 92 nations. The organization also responds with emergency food and relief during disasters like the Japan tsunami, Haiti earthquake, Oklahoma tornadoes, Hurricane Sandy, and Syrian crisis. In addition to emergency relief efforts that bring aid to people caught in the grip of natural disaster, war, and endemic poverty, Feed The Hungry provides nutritional security to some of the most vulnerable children in the world. Through Every Child Every Day centers in twenty-two nations, thousands of children receive a hot meal prepared daily by a network of volunteers.

About MoreSteam:

MoreSteam helps organizations design and improve their business processes by building capability at the individual level and across the enterprise. MoreSteam offers a full suite of eLearning courses, project simulations, data analysis software for projects, and online project tracking software. Since our launch in 2000, we have trained over 530,000 professionals and served over 50% of the Fortune 500 companies.

About Feed the Hungry:

LeSEA Global Feed The Hungry is a non-profit 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on fighting hunger due to poverty, war, famine, and natural disasters. Since 1987, the organization has delivered more than $300 million dollars of food and relief supplies more than 90 nations of the world.