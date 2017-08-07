Ken Lloyd, Chief Technical Officer and Co-Founder of Mi3 Security https://www.mi3security.com and board member for CMDSP (Credentialed Mobile Device Security Professionals) https://www.cmdsp.org will explain the leading Enterprise Mobility Credential, CMDSP and discuss the latest mobile security technologies that impact the IT Mobile Administrator on August 10, 2017.

Entitled “CMDSP - Mobile Security for the Mobile IT Administrator”, the webcast will address the advent of a new role in enterprise IT, the Mobile IT Administrator. Together with a discussion of opportunities and challenges that go with this strategic role, the webcast will also describe how CMDSP is helping organizations improve their enterprise mobility management strategy.

Lloyd says, “With the huge up-take in mobile communications and computing, mobile IT administration will no longer be confined to the traditional IT department. In their new roles, individual mobile IT administrators not only need the right tools, but must also develop the right mindset to keep end-users and their mobile devices secure and protected”.

Recognized as a subject matter expert (SME) in mobile security, security awareness, and IT security, Ken Lloyd has more than 18 years of experience focusing in powerful mobile and security solutions for business and consumer sectors.

To join the webcast, which will begin at 10 am PDT on Thursday, August 10, free registration is available at https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/14987/271975

About Mi3 Security

Mi3 Security is the leader in intelligence-driven app security. The company’s SaaS solutions offer unmatched, comprehensive analysis of security and privacy risks for iOS and Android applications. Employing a patent-pending, parallel, multivariate risk analysis engine, combining content, context, intent and predictive behavior attributes, Mi3 Security can quickly declare an app In or Out™, and provide IT management with the actionable intelligence it needs to protect its enterprise’s privacy and security before a breach occurs. Follow Mi3 Security on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mi3security

About CMDSP

CMDSP is rapidly expanding and growing the pool of Credentialed Mobile Device Security Professionals. The Credentialed Mobile Device Security Professional (CMDSP) certification promotes knowledge of mobile devices, securing devices, and securing environments for mobile devices for the mobile IT administrator role.

About ITPG Secure Compliance

ITPG Secure Compliance provides consulting and training services in IT security, risk mitigation, compliance, gap analyses and threat remediation.

Contact:

Katia Zhivaikina

Katiaz(at)mi3security.com

(929) 277-7475 ext.104

Mi3 Security, Inc.

650 Castro Street

Suite 120-369

Mountain View, CA 94041