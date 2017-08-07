The commitment that these firms have made to being great firms and to growth is very impressive.

Twenty-seven CPAmerica International member firms are being recognized for their accomplishments in INSIDE Public Accounting’s Survey and Analysis of Firms, among the longest-running, most accurate and up-to-date ranking of the nation’s largest accounting firms.

”We are excited to congratulate all of our firms who have been recognized,” said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. “The commitment that these firms have made to being great firms and to growth is very impressive.”

CPAmerica congratulates the following firms on their recognition:

Frazier & Deeter, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., was named to the Top 100 Firms for the seventh year in a row, ranking at 57, moving up one spot since 2016.

Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, was named to the Top 100 Firms for the fourth year in a row, ranking at 60, moving up four spots since 2016.

Aldrich Group, headquartered in Salem, Ore., was named to the Top 100 Firms for the eighth year in a row, ranking at 85.

Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas, was named to the Top 200 Firms for the fourth year in a row, ranking at 144.

Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman CPAs, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., was named to the Top 200 Firms for the seventh year in a row, ranking at 156.

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, headquartered in Canton, Mass., was named to the Top 200 Firms for the fifth year in a row, ranking at 163.

VonLehman & Company, Inc., headquartered in Fort Mitchell, Ky., was named to the Top 200 Firms for the fifth year in a row, ranking at 165.

DZH Phillips LLP, headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., was named to the Top 200 Firms, ranking 178.

Hughes Pittman & Gupton, LLP, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 203.

Kassouf & Co., P.C., headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 214.

Harper & Pearson Company, P.C., headquartered in Houston, Texas, was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 218.

Wegner CPAs, headquartered in Madison, Wis., was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 226.

Bolar Hirsch & Jennings LLP, headquartered in Irvine, Calif., was named to the Top 300, ranking 229.

Wall Einhorn & Chernitzer P.C., headquartered in Norfolk, Va., was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 238.

Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, CPAs, P.C., headquartered in Albany, N.Y., was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 248.

Kushner LaGraize, L.L.C., headquartered in Metairie, La., was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 256.

Cowan, Gunteski & Co., P.A., headquartered in Toms River, N.J., was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 257.

Robinson, Grimes & Company, P.C., headquartered in Columbus, Ga., was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 259.

JamisonMoneyFarmer PC, headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Ala., was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 260.

Gollob Morgan Peddy PC, headquartered in Tyler, Texas, was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 266.

Thomas Howell Ferguson, P.A., headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla., was named to the Top 300, ranking 278.

Pease & Associates, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 284.

McGowen, Hurst, Clark & Smith, P.C., headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 285.

Thompson Greenspon, headquartered in Fairfax, Va., was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 288.

N&K CPAs, Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 294.

Frankel Zacharia, LLC, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 296.

DMJ & Co., PLLC, headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., was named to the Top 300 Firms, ranking 298.

To view the full survey results, please visit http://insidepublicaccounting.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/The-2017-INSIDE-Public-Accounting-300-Firms.pdf.

About CPAmerica International:

CPAmerica International is an accounting association of independent CPA firms that provides practice management support, continuing education, marketing, online services and other programs for the improvement of its member firms. As a member of Crowe Horwath International, the association expands to more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 international countries, ranks in the Top 10 accounting networks worldwide and in North America, and has a combined firm revenue of more than $3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica on LinkedIn and Twitter.