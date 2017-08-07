280 Group has just released the Agile Excellence for Product Managers and Product Owners Online Self-Study Course and Certification Exam. Agile development methodologies have taken the Product Management industry by storm and many Product Managers struggle to keep up with all the new roles and responsibilities that are now an integral part of their profession. 280 Group offers the only training and accompanying certification that is geared towards Product Managers in addition to Product Owners, and that training is now available as an online self-study course.

This online self-study course teaches students the foundations of Agile and how a Product Manager and Product Owner can effectively interact with each other and engineering teams. The course also prepares students to take the exam to earn the worldwide-standard Agile Certified Product Manager and Product Owner™ (ACPMPO) credential from the Association of International Product Management and Marketing (AIPMM).

“The Agile Product Management and Product Ownership certification breaks new ground within the Agile community. Earning this one-of-a-kind worldwide standard certification will show that you have mastered the necessary skills to work in any Agile development environment and will differentiate yourself from your peers while making you dramatically more effective.” –Therese Padilla, President of AIPMM.

The Agile Excellence for Product Managers and Product Owners online self-study course contains everything you need to get up to speed quickly, get certified and become an Agile expert. Study at your own pace to master the material and prepare for the industry-standard AIPMM certification exam.

Agile Excellence for Product Managers and Product Owners Online Self-Study Course and Certification Exam is available now for the price of $ 1,495.00 at http://www.280group.com.