SSL.com Attains WebTrust Extended Validation Accreditation

SSL.com has successfully completed a comprehensive suite of WebTrust audits covering all aspects of Certification Authority (CA) operations. Conducted by respected firm BDO USA LLP, SSL.com was audited against and is in full compliance with:



the WebTrust Principles and Criteria for Certification Authorities – SSL Baseline with Network Security v.2.0

the WebTrust Principles and Criteria for Certification Authorities – Extended Validation v 1.4.5

the WebTrust Principles and Criteria for Certification Authorities – Extended Validation Code Signing v.1.1

and the Trust Service Principles and Criteria for Certification Authorities v. 2.0

For a CA to meet the strict requirements of these WebTrust programs, it must prove it has the highest commitment to the integrity of its own operations and the security and reliability of the certificates it offers. Successfully passing this entire collection of audits required the thorough evaluation of SSL.com’s practices, policies and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) by BDO. By meeting not only the Baseline Requirements but the Extended Validation and Extended Validation Code Signing audit criteria, SSL.com continues to demonstrate its adherence to the most rigorous security controls and best practices in the digital certificate industry.

The security landscape is undergoing rapid change, and SSL.com is well positioned to provide digital certificates for multiple usages (SSL/TLS, S/MIME, Code Signing, etc), dedicated support channels and tailored PKI services to users and organizations in all major industries.

“Our successful completion of the WebTrust audits is a major milestone for SSL.com, and I couldn’t be more proud of the effort put forth by our team,” says Leo Grove, CEO and founder of SSL.com.

SSL.com is pleased to post the WebTrust Seal of Assurance – a seal which is only granted to CAs issued an unqualified report through a WebTrust audit.

Since 2002 SSL.com has been helping to secure clients with digital certificates and five-star customer service. Based in Houston, Texas, SSL.com certificates are used in over 120 countries by individuals, companies and organizations of all sizes. As a member of the CA/Browser Forum, SSL.com is pleased to contribute to the current best practices and future development of digital certificate technologies and policies, and to provide unique, insightful assistance to our clients and partners for management of their own certificate needs.