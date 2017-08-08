Wisconsin Company Launches New Portable Bar Product Line

The Badger Bar is a real game changer for the professional service industry. Not only is it sleek and cool to look at, but it's portable, affordable, and a huge timesaver … setting up in only minutes," says Joseph Couto, Vice President of Badger Case.

On August 8, 2017, Badger Case officially launched its newest product line, the portable “Badger Bar,” proudly made in Wisconsin.

The portable bar appeals to a wide audience from bartenders and event planners to homeowners and liquor distributors. The Badger Bar assembles in minutes, folds neatly into one of our custom-made Badger cases, and fits into the trunk of a truck or SUV.

“The Badger Bar is a real game changer for the professional service industry. Not only is it sleek and cool to look at, but it's portable, affordable, and a huge timesaver … setting up in only minutes,” says Joseph Couto, Vice President of Badger Case.

The portable bar is available in red or black and a custom logo can be added for a minimal charge.

The bar is available for purchase on Amazon.com, or by calling us at (262) 268-9950.

Badger Case, founded in 1959 as Badger Leather Goods has been servicing customers in the U.S. Military, professional sports teams, tech companies, and hospitals. The company was originally founded as Badger Leather Goods and is now an Alliance Technology Company. Please visit our new microsite http://www.badgerbar.com for more information.

