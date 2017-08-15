Apex Learning, known for rigorous, standards-based curriculum proven to increase student outcomes, introduces Tutorials designed to support student success on high school equivalency exams. The Apex Learning Tutorials for the General Education Development (GED), High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) and the Test Assessing Secondary Completion (TASC), are each specifically developed to help students pass the exams and to achieve better paying jobs and brighter futures.

Focused instruction and adaptive remediation work together in Tutorials to personalize learning so each student spends time on the specific material he or she needs to master for success on the exam. Students build knowledge and skills through a research-based approach to direct instruction, practice, review and assessment. In a national study, Tutorials were shown to increase student pretest to posttest performance by 19 percentile points.

“The high school equivalency Tutorials reflect our commitment to ensuring all students have an opportunity to succeed,” said Cheryl Vedoe, CEO, Apex Learning. “Like all Apex Learning digital curriculum, Tutorials actively engage students in learning and provide supports and scaffolds to meet the needs of diverse learners.”

The GED, HiSET and TASC Tutorials are now available to schools and districts in addition to Apex Learning college readiness Tutorials, which include ACT®, SAT®, ACCUPLACER® and TSI. Adaptive Tutorials are available for English, math, science and social studies for grades 6–12. For more information, contact 1.800.453.1454 or visit: http://www.apexlearning.com/curriculum/tutorials.



ACT® is a registered trademark of ACT, Inc. SAT® and ACCUPLACER® are trademarks registered by the College Board, which was not involved in the production of, and does not endorse, Apex Learning Tutorials. GED® is a registered trademark of the American Council on Education (“ACE”).

About Apex Learning

Schools and districts nationwide implement Apex Learning digital curriculum to personalize learning and support success for all students—from those who are struggling to those capable of accelerating. Proven to increase outcomes, Apex Learning digital curriculum actively engages students in learning, with embedded supports and scaffolds to meet the needs of diverse learners. During the most recent school year, there have been more than 3.6 million enrollments in Apex Learning digital curriculum. Headquartered in Seattle, Apex Learning is accredited by AdvancEd and its courses are approved for National Collegiate Athletic Association eligibility. For more information, visit http://www.apexlearning.com or call 1.800.453.1454.