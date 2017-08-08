A. Van Moore JR, MD (left) and John Nichols, MD “Each of these physicians has a natural ability to lead.” —John Nichols, MD

Strategic Radiology CEO Arl Van Moore Jr., MD, and three other radiologists from Charlotte Radiology were inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of North Carolina’s highest honors.

Along with Moore, Robert Lackey, MD, Dale Shaw, MD, and Christopher G. Ullrich, MD, were recognized for their dedication to patients, their role in educating future radiologists, and for improving health care for the citizens of North Carolina.

“Building a medical practice here with my colleagues over five decades has woven our lives into the community in countless ways,” said Moore, who joined Charlotte Radiology in 1983. “It is humbling to have our efforts recognized by Governor Roy Cooper.”

The 108-radiologist Charlotte Radiology is among the largest private radiology practices in the United States. It is a founding member of Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of 26 private radiology practices let by Moore that represents 1,600 radiologists.

“Each of these physicians has a natural ability to lead,” said John Nichols, MD, vice president of the North Carolina Radiological Society (NCRC), which advocated for the honorees. “Their long-term support and senior roles in both organizations, including roles as councilors and presidents in the NCRS, resulted in major support and guidance for North Carolina health care and governmental organizations during decades of major advancements in the field of radiology.”

Moore served as president of Charlotte Radiology for 15 years and as chairman of the board of the American College of Radiology; a founding member of Charlotte Radiology in 1967, Lackey helped develop the radiology department at Charlotte Memorial Hospital, now Carolinas Medical Center; Shaw led the NCRS Annual Breast Imaging Conference for 25 years, educating physicians across the state on breast imaging innovations; and Ullrich, a national advocate for excellent radiologic patient care, recently served as Chair of the North Carolina State Health Coordinating Council.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology is a national coalition of 26 private radiology practices that seek to achieve higher quality patient care and more cost-efficient medical imaging through shared data and clinical expertise. Members have access to the only Patient Safety Organization dedicated specifically to the improvement of medical imaging and listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

