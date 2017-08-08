TechXtend Signs Reseller Agreement with BuildYourOwnCurriculum

...having the educational expertise to bring the best solutions to school districts in New Jersey is what sets TechXtend apart, added Mark Sternig, Product Evangelist, BuildYourOwnCurriculum

TechXtend, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), a leading IT solutions provider with a K-12 practice that focuses on safety and security, STEM, network infrastructure, classroom management and other educational technology software and hardware products, announced today an agreement with BuildYourOwnCurriculum. Under this agreement, TechXtend will be a reseller for BuildYourOwnCurriculum products and services in the North American region. This includes an exclusive agreement in the State of New Jersey for the education sector.

School Software Group is an educational technology company focused on the success of K-12 school districts. Their award-winning web-based software, BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC), enables districts to achieve a deep, consistent, viable curriculum which serves as a foundation for success. Additionally, BYOC provides access to a network of district developed resources, and integrates lesson planning, assessment, and classroom management into a single curriculum driven framework. With a strong focus on product innovation, School Software Group works closely with district partners integrating the latest technology with ever-changing education standards to address the challenges facing today’s educators.

“Our goal in the education vertical is to provide best-in-breed solutions across all technology silos, thereby enhancing the educational learning experience for the modern-day student. This also allows districts and their staffs to operate more efficiently utilizing various technology offerings. We are confident that this partnership with BuildYourOwnCurriculum will allow us to accomplish that goal. We look forward to working with Mark and the team as we continue to add valuable solutions to our education software portfolio,” stated Kevin Askew, Vice President and General Manager, TechXtend.

“Having worked with partners across the country, we understand that being a leader in technology is important. However, having the educational expertise to bring the best solutions to school districts in New Jersey is what sets TechXtend apart. Through their regional partnerships with Educational Services Commission, the TechXtend team can introduce our curriculum management framework – BuildYourOwnCurriculum - to school districts looking to get serious about creating a curriculum-driven culture. We are truly excited to begin working with Kevin and the TechXtend team in our exclusive partnership in New Jersey,” added Mark Sternig, Product Evangelist, BuildYourOwnCurriculum.

ABOUT TECHXTEND

TechXtend is a leading value-added provider of software, systems and solutions for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions across the United States and Canada. TechXtend challenges the status quo in information technology by offering innovative technology solutions that are better, faster and extend customer’s budgets while delivering increased return on investment. We uniquely understand the challenges of commercial and public-sector clients to continue to innovate and deliver more to students, teachers, department heads and employees in the field and across large campuses and organizations. TechXtend is a member of the CRN Tech Elite 250 and the CRN SP500. TechXtend is a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc., a public company since 1995 (NASDAQ: WSTG). For additional information, visit http://www.techxtend.com, or call +1.800.599.4388, or +1.732.389.8950. In Canada, call +1.888.423.2700. Follow us on Twitter (@TechXtendEDU), Facebook and LinkedIn.

ABOUT WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) was founded in 1982 and is a unified and integrated technology company providing products and solutions for corporate resellers, VARs, and developers as well as business, government and educational entities. The company offers technology products from software publishers and manufacturers including Acronis, Bluebeam Software, CA Technologies, ExaGrid Systems, Flexera Software, Hewlett Packard, Infragistics, Intel Software, Lenovo, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Mindjet, Samsung, SmartBear Software, SolarWinds, Sophos, StorageCraft Technology, Super Micro Computer, Inc., TechSmith, Unitrends, Veeam Software and VMware.

ABOUT BUILDYOUROWNCURRICULUM

School Software Group is a web development and technology company specializing in education solutions. They are best known for their curriculum management software, BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC), a framework for consistent district-wide instruction, curriculum, and assessment. BYOC solves the challenge of many districts to ensure every educator has access to the same objectives, expectations, and resources for each course. BYOC is customized to fit the needs of each district, and aligned to state and key national standards. The Parent Portal supports family and community engagement with access to the course scope and sequence, content, learning targets, and more. All BYOC users are part of the BYOC Network, allowing them to share, view, and copy curriculum of other districts.

