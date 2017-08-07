An amazing Whisky and Cigar Lovers Dream Experience at Glenfiddich and Balvenie distilleries featuring rare whisky and a Daniel Marshall 50-year-old Balvenie Whisky Stave Humidor and cigars is among the auction items supporting the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Annual Gala in Saint-Tropez, France. The online auction presented by auctioneer extraordinaire, Simon de Pury, begins August 10, 2017 for Lot 60 featuring a two-night stay at the Grant private family residence for up to eight people. The lot is considered a priceless experience for connoisseurs to taste whisky not available on the market from the private family stocks, and overnight stays at the family home are typically reserved for family members and close friends only.

The experience also includes a red carpet personal tour of the Glenfiddich and Balvenie Distilleries hosted by Kirsten Grant, great-great granddaughter of founder William Grant, the Glenfiddich Master Blender Brian Kinsman, and the Balvenie Master Blender David Stewart OBE. Guests will be treated to a private tasting in The Glenfiddich Maturation Warehouse Number 8, where they will see and taste some of the world’s finest and rarest whiskies in the world, and another private tasting in the Balvenie Warehouse Number 24 where they will experience the latest, yet-to-be-released Balvenie Tun 1858 and the opportunity to bottle their own whisky from the Malt Master’s personal selection of casks. Guests will have the opportunity to experiment and create their own blended whisky in the distillery blending room.

In the evening, guests will be treated to an intimate dinner, whisky and cigar pairing in the Grant family’s private distillery dining room with legends of the whisky world, David Stewart, Brian Kinsman, Ian Millar and Kirsten Grant. Daniel Marshall cigars and Glenfiddich whisky will be presented after dinner around the campfire with Cigar Aficionado Magazine’s No. 1 rated luxury humidor, cigar designer Daniel Marshall and great-great granddaughter of Glenfiddich Founder William Grant, Kirsten Grant.

Guests will receive a commemorative bottle of single cask Glenfiddich Whisky and Daniel Marshall Cigar Humidor filled with DM cigars for each guest, a bottle of Very Rare Balvenie Whisky from the exclusive DCS collection signed by Malt Master MBE David Stewart, and a bottle of very rare Glenfiddich whisky from the Glenfiddich Private Cask Collection signed by Malt Master Brian Kinsman. Finally, the winning bidder will take home a rare Daniel Marshall 50-year-old Balvenie Whisky Stave Humidor created with 50-year-old Port pipes. The masterpiece will come complete with 20 Daniel Marshall Red Label Glenfiddich Whisky Tasting Cigars, two Daniel Marshall 24 karat Golden Torpedoes and 50 sticks of the 92-Point rated Daniel Marshall Red Label Cigars. This spectacular humidor will be signed by Daniel Marshall and Kirsten Grant.

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation held their fourth annual gala at the Domaine Bertaud Belieu vineyard in Saint-Tropez, France on July 26, 2017, and once again featured a fabulous list of auction items including the Glenfiddich and Daniel Marshall Dream Cigar and Whisky Experience alongside historic celebrity memorabilia, extensive contemporary art, and exotic travel experiences. Last year’s event raised nearly $45 Million USD.

Since 2008, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) has supported over 200 environmental projects across all five oceans and in over 50 countries. Fundraising opportunities like the Gala Auction are critical to the continued success of the foundation’s environmental work. “Climate change is real, it is happening right now, it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work together and stop procrastinating,” said DiCaprio.

Over the 35 years that Daniel Marshall has been creating cigars and humidors, Marshall has been inspired and motivated to give back and create unique pieces for charity.

"We are proud to once again partner with The DiCaprio Foundation. This unique whisky and cigar experience pairs the world’s greatest whisky with our specially blended whisky tasting cigars,” said Marshall. “Congratulations to Leonardo DiCaprio, Terry Tamminen, Milutin Gatsby and their incredible team for their steadfast vision and absolute commitment. A vital cause is to protect our planet and implement renewable resources and energy to ensure health, safety and prosperity for our children and all future generations.”

Preview this and other auctions items now at http://www.2017ldfauction.org. Online bidding runs August 10-23, 2017 at http://www.2017ldfauction.org/en/exhibition/unique-items/whisky-cigar-lovers-dream-experience-at-the-glenfiddich-and-balvenie-distilleries-dufftown-scotland with a starting bid of $50,000 USD for Lot 60: Whisky & Cigar Lovers Dream Experience at the Glenfiddich and Balvenie Distilleries, Dufftown, Scotland.

About Daniel Marshall

Daniel Marshall, a 35-year veteran of the cigar industry is one of the world’s leading names in No. 1 rated top quality humidors and finest cigars, including the coveted 24kt Red Label Golden Cigar. DM Humidors are enjoyed in the homes and offices of countless Hollywood celebrities, US presidents, dignitaries, titans of industry, and fashion designers among others. Marshall is also a cigar and humidor supplier of England’s Royal Family. Since 1982, Daniel Marshall has created and designed for the prestigious luxury gift houses Dunhill, Tiffany & Co., S.T. Dupont, Cartier, Hermes, Fred Joaillier, Harrod’s, Bally of Switzerland and Garrard’s of London. Daniel Marshall’s humidors are historic, with a collection on display at the Smithsonian Museum. Visit Daniel Marshall’s site at http://www.danielmarshall.com. You can also find Daniel Marshall on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/danielmarshallhumidorsandcigars or follow Daniel Marshall on Twitter @DMCigarWorld or Instagram @DMCigars for real-time updates.

For Daniel Marshall:

Trang Hamm, 714-973-8660, info@danielmarshall.com

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world’s most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie®range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s® Gin, Sailor Jerry®, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey and Drambuie®.

Click on http://www.williamgrant.com for more information on the Company and its brands.