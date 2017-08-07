Optimum Seismic Sponsors California Legislators Breakfast

Optimum Seismic, Inc., is Southern California’s leading retrofit company for earthquake retrofit engineering and construction, specializing in multifamily and commercial buildings.

Optimum Seismic, Southern California’s leading earthquake retrofit company, was the title sponsor of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles’ 10th Annual California State Legislators Breakfast held July 15 at The Proud Bird in Los Angeles.

The annual event features local and state legislators and industry dignitaries who come together each year to update each other on the latest trends and issues facing the multifamily housing industry. Topics discussed included current and pending legislation associated with the multifamily housing industry, issues and challenges affecting apartment owners, and the state of the overall business climate in Los Angeles today.

Featured Speaker was Tracy Hernandez, founder of the Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed) – a nonprofit serving more than 130 business organizations representing more than 268,000 businesses across the county. Dignitaries in attendance included state Sens. Steven Bradford, Mike Morrell, Scott Wilk, and Anthony Portantino; Assembly Members Miguel Santiago, Dante Acosta, Raul Bocanegra, Mike Gipson, Al Muratsuchi, Patrick O’Donnell and Sebastian Ridley-Thomas. More than 225 people attended the event.

“We appreciate the support of our sponsors, like Optimum Seismic, who help us to bring such high-level speakers to our events,” said AAGLA Membership and Operations Director Yvonne Calderon.

Optimum Seismic Chief Operating Officer Ali Sahabi praised the organization for its work assisting apartment owners through education, support and advocacy, adding, “AAGLA is doing a lot to support the rental housing needs of the public, and that benefits us all.”

The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles is Southern California’s Leading Advocate for Affordable Quality Rental Housing. AAGLA’s mission is to serve the interests of multifamily owners, managers, developers and suppliers with services and activities to maintain a high level of professionalism in the multifamily housing industry. AAGLA directly advocates for the rental housing industry locally in the city, county, state and federal government to better serve the rental housing needs of the public in a just and fair manner.

ABOUT OPTIMUM SEISMIC

Optimum Seismic, Inc., is Southern California’s leading retrofit company for earthquake retrofit engineering and construction, specializing in multifamily and commercial buildings. Since 1984, the team at Optimum Seismic has completed more than 1,900 retrofits throughout the state of California. For information, visit http://www.optimumseismic.com.