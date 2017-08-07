Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, has established his Career Expansion program with the two-year engagement for executive-level job candidates. It is meant to be a special benefit to senior executives offering a wide range of experience.

"The men and women who most need specificity and in-depth accounting in telling their stories to potential employers often depend on the categorical description that a resume offers with the result that their stories are never told," says Norman. "Can you imagine voting for a candidate to political office who only provided a resume to the voters?

"Most executives are convinced that they can attract premium employment offers if their accomplishments are adequately understood by the marketplace," Norman explains, "We at Team Decades help bring about that understanding.

"The most important engagement in a client's career is the next one; it builds on the past and creates a future."