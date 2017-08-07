Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital has selected and purchased Fruit Street telehealth software for their Weigh Smart® program in which registered dietitians and psychologists will be conducting HIPAA compliant video telehealth sessions with patients and monitoring their health, diet, and lifestyle using wearable devices such as Fitbit and the Fitbit wireless scale that integrate with Fruit Street. Patients will also be using the Fruit Street mobile application which allows them to take pictures of their food and receive feedback, conduct HIPAA compliant video calls, view their wearable device data, view goals from their dietitian, and send HIPAA compliant text messages to their dietitian and/or psychologist.

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s Weigh Smart® programs use best practices and an inter-disciplinary team for their pediatric weight management programs and program staff keeps current with research to determine the best treatment course for patients. The program offers several comprehensive weight management options for children and adolescents, ages two and up.

Weigh Smart® programs are staffed by specialists trained in pediatric weight management and includes a pediatric gastroenterologist, nurse practitioner, nurses, psychologists, dietitians, and physical therapists. Families and children are the most important part of the team and the staff recognizes all family members must be involved and supportive in order for their child to succeed with weight management. “The addition of Fruit Street technology will allow our patients greater freedom to connect directly with their providers from the comfort of their homes and we hope this will enhance retention and outcomes for patients involved in this program,” says Michelle Demeule-Hayes, MS,RD,LDN, Director of the Weigh Smart® program.

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital (MWPH) is a non-profit children's hospital set in the neighborhood of Mt. Washington in Baltimore that provides long-term care for children with complex health issues. The 102-bed post-acute hospital treats nearly 9,000 patients a year on an inpatient and outpatient basis. MWPH is jointly owned by Johns Hopkins Medical System and University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine. MWPH accreditations include Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and The Joint Commission.

About Fruit Street

Founded in 2014, Fruit Street provides telehealth software to healthcare providers and physicians allowing them to monitor the health, diet and lifestyle of their patients through HIPAA compliant video consultations, wearable devices and mobile apps. Fruit Street also uses its telehealth platform to deliver the CDC's Diabetes Prevention Program to commercial health plans using its own staff of registered dietitians.

Fruit Street has raised more than $8.4M in funding from 200 physician investors who believe in the powerful combination of lifestyle modification and technology to prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes. The company is also a public benefit corporation whose social mission is to "Prevent and treat lifestyle related disease using telemedicine, wearable devices, and mobile applications."

