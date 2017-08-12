Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, talking to a group of marketers and executive job candidate explained the importance of the two-year commitment his company offers to each client citing career expansion and personal growth.

According to Ron Norman, "Refreshing or updating a resume, whether done by the job seeker or a resume firm, is not the way to solicit premium offers to senior level executive candidates." Norman stresses that the best way to attract high-dollar offers and engagements tailored to an individual's specific skills is to put out a campaign that addresses the needs a prospective company has rather than trying to fill an opening. "We look to move quickly on behalf of a client but we also want the client to know that we stand by him or her and will be there to orchestrate an advantageous future."

"The time to show a prospective employer your intelligence is by the manner in which you make your approach," says Norman. "What you don't want is an approach that shouts 'Look at me, I'm like everyone else!', that is, if you want to get ahead."

A two-year engagement allows Team Decades to help a candidate create a future befitting his or her accomplishments.