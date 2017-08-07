Omnivore, the cloud-based universal API shrinking the gap between restaurants, developers and suppliers, enters the second half of 2017 with record momentum thanks to several new key point-of-sale (POS) dealer partnerships. The partnerships, signed in the first and second quarter of the year, offer new solutions designed to streamline restaurant operations and to simplify deployment of the latest third-party app technologies across a wide variety of POS platforms. These solutions create the ultimate set of POS and customer service tools, allowing restaurant brands to boost engagement and revenue potential.

Building on strong momentum from new partnerships signed in the first quarter of 2017 with Custom Business Solutions’ (CBS) NorthStar and with Pinnacle Hospitality Systems, Omnivore recently signed on several new POS dealers including Big Apple Hospitality, California Retail Systems, Crescent Business Machines, Data Business Systems, Infinity Restaurant Technology, Missouri Restaurant Solutions, Penn Center Systems, POS Technical Services, Inc., Retail Systems Inc. and United Standard POS. Each of these partners is now a part of the Omnivore Marketplace, enabling restaurant clients to seamlessly test and deploy a wide variety of the latest and most popular apps on the most widely-deployed POS systems, all through a single integration point. Applications range from delivery, reservations and payment solutions to innovations designed to streamline loyalty, gifting and labor. These partnerships have already created the opportunity for restaurants to better serve customers while simultaneously increasing bottom line profits.

“Our partnership with Omnivore has enabled us to add another layer of value for our customers while simultaneously providing best-in-class technical solutions,” said Scott Henson, President and CEO of POS Technical Services. “Together, we have created the ideal answer for restaurant operators who are searching for new solutions to help optimize their operations.”

“Each of the dealer partnerships we have added in 2017 has been strategically selected to help restaurants improve operations, and ultimately, provide better value to customers,” said Omnivore CEO and Co-Founder Mike Wior. “With Omnivore integrated into the POS, restaurants easily access everything from delivery, reservations and payment to loyalty and gifting applications. These partnerships, combined with the Omnivore App Marketplace, present an unparalleled opportunity for brands to drive more effective customer engagements and to increase revenue.”

As its POS dealer network continues to rapidly expand, Omnivore has quickly become the go-to API for POS systems, not only at a restaurant level, but across all hospitality sectors. Leading brands across North America and around the globe are already finding rapid success on Omnivore’s platform across a wide variety of sectors, from discovery, reservations and delivery to CRM loyalty, ordering, payment, analytics and more.

“As Omnivore continues to capture new market share, we are making POS integrations easier and access to the latest app technologies more readily available,” Wior said. “Omnivore remains committed to utilizing key partnerships like those we created in the first half of 2017 to continue to close the gap in the restaurant technology divide.”

ABOUT OMNIVORE

Revolutionizing the worlds of hospitality and retail, Omnivore connects a retailer’s point-of-sale (POS) with new technologies, driving engagement through the full lifecycle of the consumer experience. Omnivore’s cloud-based platform enables a single integration through their API, seamlessly facilitating the connections to POS systems now and into the future. The platform helps restaurants discover apps for payment, reservations, delivery, loyalty, analytics and more to connect with millions of consumers around the world. Omnivore enables access to real-time, quality consumer level point of purchase intelligence. Located in the San Francisco Bay area, Omnivore is a privately held company. For more information, please visit omnivore.io.

